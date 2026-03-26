Augusta National Faces Backlash as Bizarre 2026 Masters Broadcast Decision Disparages Tradition: ‘What a Joke’

The Masters Tournament is one of the most-viewed golf events throughout the year. And with the possibility of Tiger Woods making a comeback at the Masters 2026, this year’s edition is even more special for the fans. But the Masters’ management just announced news that has led to backlash from fans.

Uploading an Instagram post through its official account, the Masters Tournament has rolled out its official U.S. broadcast and streaming schedule for the 2026 edition. It outlined a multi-platform approach that spreads coverage across four different services.

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According to the schedule shared via the post, early-round action on Thursday and Friday (April 9 and 10, 2026) will begin with a new addition. This year, Amazon Prime Video will stream the coverage from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. This will be the first time the platform will carry live Masters action. From there, ESPN takes over the broadcast window. It will air the coverage from 3:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. ET across its TV and digital platforms.

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The weekend schedule gives coverage rights to two other platforms. First, it will be Paramount+ covering from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday (April 11 and 12, 2026). The main broadcast window will then shift to CBS, which will air coverage from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. However, the same will also be available via Paramount+.

Sharing the same, the Masters Tournament wrote, “All the ways to watch the 2026 Masters Tournament. #themasters.”

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This means that there are approximately 27 hours of broadcast time across four days. While ESPN, CBS, and Paramount+ have already covered the Masters in the past, Amazon Prime is a new addition. However, its addition increases early-round access.

In addition to these streaming platforms, the full coverage will also be available for free on the Masters website and application. This schedule might deliver more hours and broader access to fans, according to the Masters’ management. However, the reactions online tell a different story.

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A seamless plan on paper, a frustrating reality for fans

As the coverage schedule was announced in the post, many fans bashed the Masters for streaming across four platforms. Most of them had the same concern that the Masters now feel more complicated than ever.

For many viewers, the issue was the TV coverage. Both ESPN and CBS get only around 5 hours of coverage. For fans who have been traditionally viewing the Masters on TV, this short stretch is frustrating despite the increased overall coverage. Reflecting on the same, a fan said, “5 hours of Sunday coverage? What a joke! 👎.”

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For other viewers, the issue wasn’t the availability of coverage but the number of platforms they needed to subscribe to for following it. “I’m done with streams – one app to watch tv. Youtube tv if it’s not on there I’m not watching,” one user wrote, summing up the growing subscription fatigue bluntly. Although not on YouTube.TV, the event will be available to watch on the Masters website and app. There’s also a new feature on the Masters website and app that lets fans relive the history of all the last-round plays since 1968.

However, for fans who are used to watching it on sports channels and not only on a streaming platform, it is frustrating. Reflecting on the same, a user said, “Please, just sell to one platform. The changing subscriptions for everyday is the worst experience for the best and most wonderful sporting event of the year. ❤️” The Masters certainly is one of the most viewed and loved golf events.

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Taking a subtle jab at the management, one fan wrote, “Way to knock the shine off the Masters… Might as well add extra fees for the ‘second nine’ or for sound.” The comment highlights that the Masters is slowly drifting towards an overly commercialized viewing model. Echoing similar sentiments, another fan said, “I have to sign up for Paramount+ for the Masters! Give me a break already…”

Beyond cost, usability has become a sticking point for many. Fans are saying that switching between apps and devices to view a single round is the opposite of what a marquee sporting event should feel like. One comment captured that frustration with heavy sarcasm.

“Nothing thrills and delights golf fans quite like switching between the app, streaming services and regular TV to watch a golf event in one day of viewing – except maybe changing the streaming service mid tournament. Bravo @themasters,” the user wrote.

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These reactions highlight a clear divide between expanded access and user experience. While the 2026 setup increases total coverage hours, many fans feel that the complexity and poor experiences outweigh the benefits.