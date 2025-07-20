Augusta National Faces Serious Competition as Royal Portrush Gives It a Run for Its Money, Report

Royal Portrush was electric this week. Home to top-line star Rory McIlroy, Portrush always brings with it energy and a history-laden venue. In the 2025 edition of The Open, it was only its second time returning to the venue in over 70 years. But it didn’t forget to bring the thrilling, tension-steeped matches and the roars. And no one feels the roars deeper than Rory. His return to Portrush has fans getting excited, setting the stage for one of the most energetic crowds yet. One on-course reporter even found himself drawing comparisons to Augusta National—setting the stage for a bold statement that few saw coming.

In a recent podcast episode on The Smylie Show, NBC reporter and former PGA Tour pro, Smylie Kaufman, discussed the Saturday recaps of The Open teeing it up at the Royal Portrush. “You could just sense the energy from the crowd,” Kaufman said, recounting his experiences of the third round. “It was remarkable just how many people were out there.” The golf reporter shared how intense the atmosphere truly was, with the gallery noise echoing across the front nine. “The crowd pops in my ears… seriously, I had to keep turning my audio down,” he added.

However, what Kaufman said next raised a few eyebrows. He didn’t flinch when he said, “It felt like—we always talk about the roars at Augusta—the roars at Portrush were phenomenal today.” Yes, he did mention the Augusta National during the Masters, revered for having the most iconic and spine-tingling crowd reactions in all of golf. Likening the crowds at Royal Portrush to that benchmark is no small statement. But especially with Irishman, Rory McIlroy, in the mix, the crowds and the energy become second nature to Portrush.

There’s a different kind of energy at Royal Portrush when Rory McIlroy is in contention—an emotional undercurrent that runs deeper than just national pride. McIlroy isn’t just playing in front of fans here; he’s performing before a crowd that has watched him grow from a prodigy to a global icon. From carding an impressive 61 at just 16 in the same fields, to his return to the iconic venue, McIlroy sends a shockwave through the crowds. As Smylie Kaufman said, “Every grandstand was filled, and you could kind of get a sense of… you know, when I knew Rory made a putt, I was just waiting to hear the roar.” At Portrush, he’s not just another contender; he is the game.

Royal Portrush Delivers An Impressive Third Round

The leaderboard after the third round on Saturday precisely explains the spine-chilling energy. Although the first and second rounds in Portrush were marked with cloudy skies and occasional heavy rain, the third round started on a relatively pleasant note. Owing to the better weather conditions, the matches delivered the adrenaline without the stress.

Scottie Scheffler is in the lead following Saturday’s game. With a clinical 4-under 67 on Saturday, the World No. 1 stretched his lead at 14-under-par heading into Sunday. Scheffler’s third round was another masterclass in patience, poise, and precise putting. But even though there’s a gap in the leaderboard, the chase for the Claret Jug isn’t over yet.

Tailing right behind him are a mix of compelling players. Haotong Li continues his revival with a steady 69, placing 2nd. While Matt Fitzpatrick, despite a bumpy 71, remains firmly in the hunt. Then there’s Rory McIlroy, who caught fire with a 66 on Saturday to vault into a tie for fourth. He’s joined by names like Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English, and Chris Gotterup—each just six back.

Portrush can prove punishing with the increasing chances of rain as the day wears on, as per USA Today. This can heighten the drama if the final few holes prove decisive. No doubt, the fans are bracing for fireworks, world-class shot-making, and the coronation of the “Champion Golfer of the Year”.