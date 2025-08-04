Augusta National Moves Past Disaster as $200,000 New Update Comes to Light

It feels like it was just yesterday when Hurricane Helen wreaked havoc on Augusta National. The videos that surfaced online were brutal—flooded fairways and a course that looked anything but playable. For a while, uncertainty loomed over the pristine course’s future. But the grounds crew got to work, and they brought it back to life. Just four months ago, Augusta was once again on the global stage, crowning Rory McIlroy as its newest champion.

But the shine was short-lived.

Recently, another video went viral showing Augusta National’s iconic ‘Amen Corner’ severely damaged due to the flash floods that hit parts of the US. Instead of addressing the damage, Augusta responded by firing the worker who posted the clip, claiming “the video appeared far more damaging than the actual reality“. Still, the doubts lingered.

And yet, despite the controversy, Augusta National is already looking ahead. Just weeks later, it quietly released its brochure for the 2026 Official Masters Hospitality Program—a move that shifted the conversation from flash floods to eye-watering luxury. According to the Sports Business Journal, which reviewed a confidential document detailing the full slate of offerings, the program’s pricing has ballooned to a staggering $219,600.

This new program, handled by On Location, offers various services such as ‘private home’, which covers luxurious accommodation with secondary ‘sleeper’ house, private SUVs with drivers, daily catered dinners, tee times at local high-end courses, a dedicated concierge-like staff, and much more. It comes with a 20% service fee on top of everything.

These numbers don’t even factor in other a la carte upgrades like wine tastings, golf clinics with instructors like David Leadbetter, and distance airport transfers priced at $900+. The guests can also enjoy chats with former Masters champions, golf players, or broadcasters. Upon arrival, the houses of the guests will be stocked with requested snacks and drinks. The price for this service stands at a whopping $13,000.

This program is not new. Although it’s meant for anyone who can pay for it, access to such premium services was not always open to all.

How the Hospitality Program has changed?

First launched in 2024, The Official Masters Hospitality Program was brought in as an answer to the unregulated, third-party hospitality market that had long operated around the tournament. To rein in the profits, Augusta introduced its off-site venue called Map & Flag. It offered curated access and started around $17,000 per person.

The Map & Flag offers a curated dining experience for guests, featuring chef-driven menus for both breakfast and lunch. Options range from hearty brisket and egg breakfast biscuits to gourmet smashburgers, sushi assortments, and freshly prepared oysters. Throughout the venue, multiple bars serve a selection of complimentary beverages, including premium spirits, wines, draft beers, and craft cocktails. The space also doubles as a tribute to Masters history, showcasing rare memorabilia and archival photographs that tell the story of Augusta National in every corner.

Its weeklong ticket packages offer access to each practice round, the Par 3 Contest, and all four Tournament rounds with daily tickets Monday – Sunday, as well as premier hospitality. But what truly sets Map & Flag apart is its retail exclusivity. It remains the only location outside Augusta National itself where fans can purchase official Masters merchandise. From men’s and women’s apparel to collectible headwear and keepsakes, the venue offers a wide array of memorabilia that captures the spirit of the tournament.

So, while Augusta already had Berckmans Place, its ultra-exclusive, invite-only hospitality space wasn’t available to the public.

“I was just so impressed by the experience and the hospitality everywhere…For a once-a-year event, the level of staff and training and the quality of the workers was exceptional. And the building was immaculate. There wasn’t a scratch on the wall or the leather couches. The fireplace looked like someone cleaned it with a toothbrush,” as was reported by Sports Illustrated about the Berckmans Place.

But with the launch of the new Hospitality Program, a premium experience was made possible for the fans. Although it is clear from the pricing that such packages are not meant for the average person. These services serve to enhance the tournament’s legendary status by providing a ‘best-in-class’ experience for those who can access it. Simply put, it’s for major companies, clients, VIP Guests, celebrities, etc. They’re being sold to the top 1%.

This program is more like a luxury safari than a sporting event. What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments below.