Augusta National Nearly Sued Golf Influencers for Violating Strict Masters Rule

Back in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett Clark decided to take a bold step. He joined hands with Pursell Farms along with a broader group and started a venture. In the early days everything felt fast, exciting, and a little unpredictable. Notably, the team was still trying to find its footing on YouTube, experimenting with bold ideas and big concepts that matched their growing ambition. And one such idea turned into a video that is memorable. However, it did not stay online for long.

Going down memory lane, Garrett Clark shared about what had actually happened, revealing, “First ever GoodGoodMajor we uploaded was called the GoodGoodMasters and it was, it was insane. It was a great video. It’s the only GoodGoodMajor I’ve ever won, I believe. Of course, the video is deleted now, so that’s great.”

The first-ever Good Good Major was meant to be a fun take on golf’s biggest stage. On a fine Tuesday morning, after the first Good-God major was uploaded, Clark joined his team for a meeting and shared how his teammate Brian was waiting to deliver some good news, followed by bad news.

Just three years ago, Clark delivered one of his most memorable performances on the course. He played exceptionally well through the first 13–14 holes, sitting at six under par, while his partner, Michael, did even better at eight under. As they looked to celebrate the success and rise of Good Good online, they received a cease-and-desist letter.

Clark shared, “Yeah, we walked into the office like a few days after uploading and we were going for our weekly Tuesday meeting and we sit down and Brian’s got this big smile on his face and we just sit down and we’re like, what’s going on? And he’s like, you want the good news or the bad news? And he tells us and he’s like, the bad news is we got a cease and desist letter. The good news is it was from Augusta. But it was like after, it was after the weekend.”

Augusta has always been extremely strict about protecting its name, branding, and trademarks. The Good Good Golf podcast received a cease and desist letter from Augusta National, the organizers of The Masters. Reflecting on the same, Clark’s co-host, Blake, shared how they immediately decided to take down the clip. Clark was left frustrated as they were forced to delete the video and pull related apparel after being informed they had violated branding and content guidelines. Others, however, looked at the silver lining as they were glad about the fact that they got recognised by Augusta just months after they started their podcast.

Notably, this is not the only instance when Augusta decided to maintain tight control over how its name and branding are used.

Augusta National once required legal help to thwart Green Jacket Auctions

Back in August 2017, the company that owned the Augusta National Golf Club, together with the Masters golf tournament, desperately sought legal help. As per the reports, Augusta National Inc. required a judge to prevent a private company from auctioning a prestigious green jacket worn by Byron Nelson back in 1966.

Filing a federal lawsuit, the Green Jacket Auction Inc. was accused of trying to make an illegal sale. As it turned out, the jacket they were trying to auction was in the inventory during 2009, but had later gone missing. And the surprising part was that it was never supposed to have left the club’s premises without prior requests.

As per the lawsuit, the Green jacket “is, probably, the most coveted award in the golfing world.”

The rules for the handling of the green jackets are quite steep. These jackets are not permitted to be moved out of the Augusta Nationals grounds. However, there is an exemption in the first year right after the honor is awarded. Following this, the jacket has to be kept inside the premises, and even a champion can only use it via his ‘possessory rights,’ while staying inside the area.