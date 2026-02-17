Augusta National Quietly Alters Iconic Hole Weeks Before 2026 Masters

The Masters Championship, held at the Augusta National Golf Club, is almost here. And while the world’s top golfers are waiting to take a stroll down Magnolia Lane and earn the Green jacket, the authorities have made some tweaks to an iconic hole at the last minute.

While the tournament is still some weeks away, Augusta National released its annual media guide. This is a tradition that the tournament follows, educating the golfers and fans about the rules and regulations. It also includes any changes or tweaks in its rules. And for the 2026 edition, the authorities decided to diminish the front of the tee box on the 17th hole by 12 yards.

Additionally, the tee marker will also be shifted to a new location along with the Masters scorecard being changed to 450 yards. Now, this is quite a significant tweak made to one of the most iconic holes in the tournament. The 17th hole, popularly called Nandina, is touted to be the most difficult spot. The back right hole is particularly challenging as it seems to be sloping off in all directions.

Back in the days, the 17th green was originally undefended by bunkers and was designed to accept run-up shots. But in recent times, the front bunkers allow the golfers to take a lofted approach as an easy way out.

Last year, the par 4 hole played at 440 yards turned out to be the fourth toughest hurdle for golfers to cross. Accumulating a scoring average of 4.230, the hole presented its struggles in its full glory. However, in what was a stellar show, Rory McIlroy, the last year’s winner, clinched a birdie on the hole. This gave him an all-important lead heading into the 18th.

Unfortunately, the current World No. 2 blew up the lead, making a bogey. This set up McIlroy and Justin Rose in an epic playoff, which ultimately transpired into one of the best Masters Championship moments for McIlroy as well as for all golfing fans. Notably, as McIlroy prepares to defend his title, he will face some strong competition.

New qualifiers join past champions as the Masters field takes shape

In just less than two months, the most-awaited golf showdown will begin at the Augusta National Golf Club. Very recently, at the Latin America Amateur Championship, 25-year-old Argentine star Mateo Pulcini emerged triumphant. With that, Pulcini grabbed a berth at the year’s first men’s major along with spots in the U.S. Open and Open Championship. And his entry to the Masters Invitation has left fans curious about the field for the event.

The Masters is scheduled to begin on April 9. Previous winners like Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, and others are aiming to tee off at the Augusta club. And alongside them, some new names will also grace the greens of the historic course.

Alongside Pulcini, 26-year-old Ryan Gerard, too, secured an invitation to the Augusta Masters after finishing tied for the 2nd position at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. The list also includes more names. Alex Noren, Aaron Rai, Kristoffer Reitan, Max Greyserman, Michael Brennan, Michael Kim, Sami Valimaki, Rasmus Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee, Si Woo Kim, Johnny Keefer, and Sam Stevens, too, will be appearing at the Augusta National Golf Club, aiming to wear the green jacket.