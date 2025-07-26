Augusta National Takes Strict Action Against Hired Worker for Leaking Footage of Destroyed Golf Course – Report

When footage of Augusta National’s Amen Corner underwater went viral, panic followed. Had the iconic course been hit by yet another devastating storm, just months after Hurricane Helene? The clip sparked a wave of concern but the truth behind the damage wasn’t what it seemed.

A source familiar with the situation later clarified that the flooding shown in the viral video was not related to Hurricane Helene but came from a more recent storm. At the time, work was already underway at Amen Corner on the 12th hole, as part of scheduled off-season maintenance, which typically takes place while the course is closed between May and October. While the footage sparked alarm among fans, the actual damage was limited. According to the source, the flooding affected only the appearance of the area and did not cause any lasting harm to the course or its infrastructure.

Augusta National has taken swift internal action following the circulation of a viral flood video filmed at Amen Corner. While the club itself has not publicly commented on the clip, a source close to the situation confirmed that the footage was recorded by a worker who has since been removed from the project. The video, which sparked alarm among fans, appeared far more damaging than the reality on the ground.

According to the source, the flooding seen in the clip was largely superficial. “Any impact is really just aesthetic,” they said. “Nothing they can’t handle.” The course remains under scheduled off-season maintenance, and officials are confident the visual effects of the flooding will not have lasting consequences.

Flooding is no stranger to Augusta. The city has a long history of major floods, a problem serious enough to prompt the construction of a levee downtown. Still, some parts of the area remain vulnerable, especially when aging or clogged storm drains come into play. Just this past Sunday, heavy rains triggered fresh flash-flood warnings across the region.

The next Masters is still months away, giving Augusta National some time to recover. But with last year’s Hurricane Helene damage still fresh, it all depends on how bad things really got. So, how serious was the impact?

Helene’s Aftermath Still Looms Large

Hurricane Helene last year didn’t just pass through Augusta National quietly it left its mark. Trees were down along Magnolia Lane, a few greens had to be rebuilt, and the whole course needed serious cleanup. Even when The Masters rolled around in April, the place wasn’t quite back to normal. With so many trees gone, fans could spot parts of the neighboring Augusta Country Club from areas where they’d never seen it before.

Club Chairman Fred Ridley called the cleanup a massive effort. “I think at times we had well over 200, 250 people on the property,” he said, reflecting on just how many hands were needed to get the place back in shape. It took nearly two days just to clear the roads inside the property before the real work could even begin.

But it wasn’t just about the golf ; Ridley also pointed out how badly the local community was hit. Power, food, and fuel were tough to come by, and Augusta National employees stepped up, helping with cleanup and distributing supplies.

While this latest flood may not match the destruction left by Helene, it’s another reminder of nature’s unpredictability and Augusta National’s determination to stay ahead of it.