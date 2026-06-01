Augusta National’s Latest Masters Ticket Decision Earns Rare Fan Approval: ‘Can’t Say Enough…’

Augusta National raised tournament ticket prices by $20 for 2026, and fans had thoughts. The club has given them nothing to complain about now, as the 2027 lottery is open, and applicants are expected to chase daily spots.

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Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter posted the pricing breakdown on June 1, 2026, confirming that ticket prices for the Masters will remain flat in 2027.

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For the 2027 Masters, scheduled for April 5-11, practice round tickets for Monday and Tuesday are $125 each; Wednesday is $150; and daily tournament round tickets from Thursday through Sunday are $160 each. Wednesday’s practice round includes the Par 3 contest.

That $160 tournament-round price is the same as 2026, which is worth noting because the 2026 Masters had already seen the first ticket price increase since 2023, when tournament-day tickets rose to $160 from $140. Holding that price for 2027 is a deliberate decision by a club that controls every aspect of the event, and fans recognized it immediately.

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The comparison to other majors sharpens the picture. The basic PGA Championship tickets at Aronimink were priced from $183 to $256 for tournament rounds. The gallery tickets U.S. Open at Shinecock are priced from $217 to $267.

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A Masters ticket is not just entry to a golf tournament. It is a chance to stand at Amen Corner, where Tiger Woods completed his 2019 comeback and where Jack Nicklaus made history with his sixth title in 1986. It is the only major returning to the same course every year. That history is what fans are actually paying for.

Applications for the 2027 Masters ticket lottery begin June 1 and end June 20, 2026. Fans can enter for a chance to purchase tickets to daily tournament play or practice rounds at the published price on the official Augusta National site. A weekly pass for all seven days is listed at $450.

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Golf Fans rally behind Augusta’s decision to hold ticket prices

Fans responded to the pricing news with genuine appreciation, not the manufactured enthusiasm of a deal, but the kind that comes from knowing exactly what the number means.

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“Augusta remains the single greatest place on the planet. @TheMasters is and always will be the bar,” one fan wrote.

“It costs more to sit in the nosebleeds at the @usopen in the first round than a Sunday @TheMasters ticket,” another pointed out.

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The fan backed the claim with a Ticketmaster screenshot showing upper-level seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the Men’s/Women’s First Round evening session on August 30, 2026, starting at $175.92. That is $15 more than a Sunday ticket at Augusta National.

“I can’t say enough about how much value the Masters delivers to the Patrons granted access each year. These could be $1,000 face value and still EASILY be the best value in sporting events globally,” read another reaction.

Masters has always been an event that patrons adore because of its traditions. When looking at other sports, any event that holds the same value as Augusta must have higher prices.

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“Looking forward to stroking the $1,280 payment for a pair of tickets to Thu-Sun rounds,” a fan commented.

Four tournament rounds, two people, $160 per ticket per day: the math lands at exactly $1,280, an amount that would not get comparable access at most major tennis or golf events on the open market.

“🏌️⛳️👍🏻!!!!!!!!!” was one reaction. Short, but it captured what most fans felt.

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The reactions showed that fans understand exactly what Augusta National is offering, and they know how rare it is.