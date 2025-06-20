Austin Eckroat Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Austin Eckroat was playing at his first PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands when he excitedly said of the big moment, “This place is really incredible. It’s got a great feel all around it. I’m just really excited.” Having finally earned his rightful place on the Tour, the young golfer shared two advice for the up-and-coming golfers: “Don’t be a driving range rat,” and “play lots of different sports.” And if his performance is any indication, it looks like he has always followed his advice, helping add to his own earnings.

As of June 2025, Austin Eckroat’s net worth stands between $9 million and $10 million, marking a significant jump from previous years. These numbers come partially because of his amazing run on the PGA Tour ever since he turned pro in 2021. Sure, this year, Eckroat is still waiting for a win, but he has already secured over a million in his purse over 17 appearances. His biggest payout this season came early this year at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T13 and earned $368,500. Before that, he earned $292,000 after finishing T15 at The Sentry. Overall, Eckroat earned over $100,000 4 times, bringing his 2025 official earnings to $1,078,391.

Interestingly, Austin Eckroat’s 2024 season was even better, especially in terms of earnings. His biggest payouts came with two wins: the 2024 Cognizant Classic, where he earned $1,620,000; and the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship, where he earned $1,296,000. Aside from these, he earned $323,900 after finishing 6th at the 2024 Wyndham Championship and $321,000 after finishing 17th at the 2024 RBC Heritage. Overall, he crossed the $100,000 mark 8 times in 2024, bringing his 2024 official earnings to $5,054,871.

Given his consistent performance and earnings, the Oklahoma State University alum has made $9,119,655 in official career earnings since turning pro in 2021. Undeniably, that’s a staggering amount of money–and an indication of how valuable Eckroat is as a player. Given this, it’s no surprise Austin Eckroat holds a strong portfolio outside the course as well.

Austin Eckroat’s endorsements and sponsorships

The partnership between PING and Austin Eckroat kicked off in 2021, although their history goes back to when Eckroat was only 13. Jeff Brown, who oversees player development for Ping, stated that Eckroat, who started working with Brown at the age of 13, was the ideal addition to the team. In 2021, Brown added to his statement, “Austin has always been a delight. Great character. Great personality. He’s optimistic about his game and his equipment.”

Interestingly, Eckroat shared a similar delight and stated in 2021, “I remember my first trip to Ping when I was 13 to experience a custom fitting. I was so excited to be there and extremely impressed with their entire operation. I got my first set of Pings that year, and they’ve been in my bag ever since.” Given a recent change of PING clubs in his golf bag, it looks like the partnership is going strong even now!

Following his partnership with PING, Eckroat joined hands with Michael Kors and World Wide Technology in 2023. During the 2023 announcement, Michael Kors aimed to re-enter the golf industry and signed the young Eckroat to assist with the launch promotion. Meanwhile, World Wide Technology initiated its partnership with Eckroat, which involved him wearing the WWT logo on his apparel at all PGA TOUR events throughout their collaboration. So, there goes Austin Eckroat’s sponsorships and endorsements. What do you think of it all?