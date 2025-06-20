Austin Eckroat WITB June 2025 Update: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag Explored

Austin Eckroat was just gearing up for his upcoming life at the PGA Tour in 2021 when he dropped a message for the OEM, PING: “I was so excited to be there [PING headquarters] and extremely impressed with their entire operation. I got my first set of Pings that year, and they’ve been in my bag ever since.” And he has been using PING since he was 13! However, their official partnership started in 2021 and has continued this season, with Eckroat securing two pro wins since 2021! And if his golf essentials are anything to go by, this partnership is likely to continue for a long time.

Let’s begin with Autin Eckroat’s driver, the PING G440 LST, a big change from his previous driver, the Ping G430 LST. Designed for players like Austin Eckroat who seek remarkable speed and precision, the G440 LST Driver enhances performance for faster swing speeds. With a loft of 7.5° and a price of $599.99, this driver features a deeper, lower center of gravity (CG) that boosts distance through its Speed Optimized MOI design. The innovative Carbonfly Wrap crown allows improved clubhead speed and greater distance. If you want to elevate your game like Eckroat, the G440 LST Driver is an excellent choice!

Now, let’s take a look at Austin Eckroat’s fairway woods. He relies on the PING G430 MAX Fairway Wood (3W, 15°), priced at $269.98, which offers exceptional forgiveness and distance. With a 41.75″ shaft and a Graphite Design DI 8-X shaft, this club helps Eckroat bring his A-game. Eckroat also uses the G440 MAX Fairway Wood (7W, 21°), priced at $347.00. This model features a taller face that boosts confidence off the tee while maintaining a low CG for high-launching performance.

Finally, let’s take a look at Austin Eckroat’s irons. He plays with the Blueprint T Irons, priced at $212.50 for the 4-PW set. Equipped with Project X 6.5 shafts and GP V55 FC 58R grips, these irons deliver precise control and an exceptional feel. Essentially designed for highly skilled golfers, the Blueprint T Irons feature a muscle-back design that offers a sleek profile and enhanced workability. With their ability to handle any shot, these irons are a vital part of Eckroat’s A-game. Interestingly, he has dropped the Ping Blueprint S. But, hey, there’s more in his bag! Let’s explore the rest of his equipment!

Austin Eckroat’s wedges and putter in June 2025

Austin Eckroat begins his short game with another PING product in his bag. He plays with the PING Glide Forged Pro Wedges, priced at $169.99 each, available in 50°S, 54°S, and 60°T lofts. These wedges feature a compact, forged 8620 carbon steel head and precision-machined grooves that ensure consistent results and enhanced control. Interestingly, the new face blast increases friction for improved spin, while the expanded range of lofts and sole grinds allows Eckroat to customize his short game to match his style. With these wedges, he confidently tackles any shot! And that does seem to be the case in the 2025 season!

Finally, Austin Eckroat chooses the PLD Custom Putter, priced at $549.00. This putter features a DZB design with a 35″ Stealth shaft, 3° loft, and a 20.5° lie angle, ensuring a comfortable and precise stroke. The PLD Milled family offers five new tour-validated models, each milled to perfection and finished in sleek gunmetal. With its blend of performance and customization, the PLD Custom Putter is a vital asset in Eckroat’s arsenal. So, which one of Autin Eckroat’s golf essentials is your favorite? Let us know if you think they have helped his on-course runs!