Australian Open 2025: Top 3 LIV Golf Pros at the $3 Million Event

Wayne Riley lifted the Stonehaven Cup at the Australian Open in 1991 at Royal Melbourne. 34 years later, as the tournament makes a comeback on the historic course, excitement is through the roof to see who will win in this edition. A win in the event will open doors for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National and the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. And let’s not forget the 3,000 Race to Dubai points, which can transform one’s entire career.

Almost every eye is on Rory McIlroy, but three LIV guys are coming in with momentum, form, and something to prove. They have performed well in their circuit, but the Australian Open 2025 is an opportunity to show that success in LIV can lead to success in other tournaments, too. The stakes are high, with a prize of $3 million on the line. They are:

Top 3 LIV Golfers to watch out for:

1. Joaquin Niemann

Niemann enters the tournament as arguably the most dominant player in professional golf right now. The Chilean captured five LIV Golf titles in 2025, winning events across four continents, including Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia, and the UK. His run has been historic, setting records that may stand for years. However, his records don’t end here.

Niemann also tied for eighth at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, demonstrating that he can compete with the best players when they all get together. He also won the 2023 Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney, which shows that he has the ability to win in Australia. The 26-year-old has been playing really well, and his aggressive approach could overwhelm Royal Melbourne’s defenses.

2. Carlos Ortiz

The second in the list is Carlos Ortiz. He comes to the Australian Open 2025 with confidence after the best major championship performance of his career. The Mexican finished tied for fourth at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, marking the best finish by a Mexican golfer in a major since 1972. That breakthrough moment showed Ortiz can handle pressure on golf’s biggest stages.

Earlier in 2025, Ortiz won the International Series Macau, adding to his impressive record that includes a LIV Golf victory in Houston in 2024. He finished eighth in the 2025 LIV Golf season standings with six top-10 finishes, showing he is consistent enough to compete at Royal Melbourne. His accurate iron play and steady ball-striking make him a tough competitor on a course that punishes mistakes but rewards accuracy.

3. Cameron Smith

Everything is on the line for Cameron Smith when he walks into the Australian Open 2025. The 2022 Open champion has not made the cut in any of the seven tournaments he played in 2025 that count for the World Golf Ranking, including all four major tournaments. Yes, he might be struggling, but Smith is not defined by this tough season. He knows Royal Melbourne better than many international players, and the course is very important to him.

Smith finished in the top 10 five times in LIV Golf in 2025. His best finish was in Mexico City, where he tied for fifth. Those performances haven’t led to much else, but playing at home could be different. The Queenslander really needs this event, not only for his dignity but also to save a year that has been hard for him both mentally and physically. Even he is aware of it.

“But it’s a tournament that I desperately want to win, and then you get the course vibe with it as well… It’d be a pretty special thing to win an Aussie Open around Royal Melbourne, for sure,” Smith said while talking with the Australian Golf Digest.

The Australian Open 2025 will test these 3 LIV stars, but one could leave with glory, millions, and a path back to golf’s biggest stages. Will it be the LIV star or someone else clinching the Stonehaven Cup? That’s something we’ll find out from December 4-7 at Royal Melbourne. Watch live on Golf Channel in the US, Sky Sports Golf in the UK, and Channel 9/9Now in Australia.

