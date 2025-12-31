Authorities Launch Search for Ex-Golf Pro Accused of $900K Theft

Kinley Brice Lee was not a man you would frown upon. A 28-year-old former collegiate golf standout from the University of Arkansas (the same university network from which John Daly graduated), who worked as a local club’s controller, was living his life simply with his wife. Managing everything from bank accounts to financial records, he was the right hand of the Coldstream Country Club. Life was passing slowly until one day, Lee disappeared, along with his wife and almost a million dollars.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In what’s being called one of Ohio’s most brazen financial fraud cases, the ex-golfer allegedly stole nearly $900k from his club in less than a year. His method was discreet, and no one ever found out. Until he ran away to Mexico with his wife, Katherine Sulky, days before the club’s audit. After a long process, finally, this week, the prosecutors confirmed the initiation of the extradition process, which would formally bring Lee back.

As per Hamilton County’s Assistant Prosecutor, Andy Berghausen, the local authorities have started coordinating with the sheriff’s office and federal agencies. The necessary paperwork has been put in, which would help them bring Lee back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re confident that things are moving forward and progressing…” he told WKRC-TV.

The couple, since their disappearance, has been living comfortably in Mexico’s Lake Chapala, reportedly in a property owned by Sulky’s father. No one could ever doubt the two. It’s the same modus operandi they followed while living in Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around three years ago, in February, Lee began working at the Club, earning almost $95,000 a year. As per the court documents, he allegedly transferred club funds to his personal PayPal account, forged checks, and created and even manipulated vendor payments to funnel money into his accounts. On top of that, Lee even “manipulated wage and reimbursement payments to himself,” stated a former Club official. This led to a dramatic increase in his salary.

In total, both the husband and his wife (who was often found ‘sulking’ around the club) misappropriated $871,688 from the club. Some filings suggest a higher number. Either way, the theft occurred in just 10 months. What’s more interesting is what Lee did with the money afterwards. As per Coldstream attorney Christopher McDowell, he gambled away almost all of the stolen funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“In this case, one of the last pictures posted on her Facebook [Katherine Sulky] was them at the casino,” McDowell said earlier this year.

Almost a million dollars, gone.

In November 2023, when Lee failed to show up at work, the club’s authorities filed a report. After several investigations, it was found that the couple had closed all of their US bank accounts and either sold or transferred assets. A classic preparation for running away from the country permanently. Of course, the stolen money was also used to fund their escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to affidavits, the two purchased a 2022 Kia SUV worth $50,000—almost entirely with Coldstream’s money. Following it was a 2012 Mercedes-Benz. Both these vehicles were transported to Mexico. People close to the couple thought that they were “vacationing in Mexico.” The reality was, of course, something else.

A lifetime debt for Kinley Brice Lee

A proper civil lawsuit was filed by Coldstream in December 2023. Of course, Kinley Brice Lee and Katherine Sulky were long gone by then. Yet, the case moved forward anyway. The judgment was massive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Ohio’s law, theft victims are entitled to triple damages. What it means is that the $871k the couple stole has now been converted into a whopping $4M. Apart from that, Lee has also been ordered to pay $79,000 as a separate judgment.

“The victim in the case, Coldstream Country Club, is a corporate entity that will exist long into the future,” said Christopher McDowell.

Such fraud-based judgments are non-dischargeable in bankruptcy. In a simpler sense, Lee will carry this financial burden for life. But that’s not all, of course. Lee also faces a second-degree felony theft charge. This can land him in prison for up to eight years after conviction. The arrest warrant has already been filed, and if Lee ever enters the US, even for a brief visit, he will be taken into custody immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just a matter of time,” said McDowell. “He’s never safe.”