Backlash Erupts as Former PGA Tour Pro Announces Return as Reinstated Amateur: ‘Dumbest Thing Ever’

Starting over is common in sports, but a former PGA Tour pro seeking amateur reinstatement is rare. Former PGA Tour professional and current CBS Sports analyst Colt Knost has sparked widespread debate after revealing that he has applied to regain his amateur status. The former U.S. Amateur champion made the announcement on his Golf’s Subpar podcast earlier this week, setting off a wave of criticism from fans and fellow golf followers online.

While Knost made his announcement a few days ago, stating “I have applied to get my amateur status back,” it was a recent post from Sean Martin on X, the content head of the PGA Tour, that stirred up the heat on Knost’s decision. “@ColtKnostannounced today that he’s seeking to become a reinstated amateur. This could lead to a most circuitous route to a Master’s debut,” Martin began.

The man who once earned a spot in the Masters by winning the 2007 U.S. Amateur, and then turned pro before ever teeing it up at Augusta, is now eyeing a return via the U.S. Mid-Am. Why? Because the winner of the mid-am gets a ticket to the Masters. So, this almost feels like Knost’s roundabout route to earning his way into play at Augusta and a path to redemption.

But it’s not like Colt Knost has anything left to prove. He was one of the greatest amateurs of his generation, winning both the U.S. Amateur and the U.S Amateur Public Links in the same year (2007), something only two others in history have done (one of them being Bobby Jones). He represented the USA in the 2007 Walker Cup alongside Dustin Johnson and even won the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the top player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Then came the big leap. He turned pro right after the Walker Cup, giving up his hard-earned spot in the 2008 Masters. It seemed like the right call at the time, and it kind of was. He went on to win twice in his first 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008 and cruised to his PGA Tour card. But despite six full seasons on the PGA Tour, Knost never once made it to the Masters. “It’s frustrating the fact I never got there. But at the time I felt it was the right decision, 100%, and I still do,” Martin revealed Knost’s words in his post on X.

Colt Knost eventually retired in 2020 after wrist injuries and a dip in form, moving smoothly into a popular broadcasting role with CBS and co-hosting Golf’s Subpar with Drew Stoltz. Now, as he attempts to return to his amateur status, people are not happy with the move.

Controversy Swells as Fans Slam Colt Knost’s Decision

While Colt Knost’s move has sparked debate among many, fans are downright furious, and they didn’t hold back under Sean Martin’s post on X. “Have him return the $5.2 million he won if he wants to be amateur again. Dumbest thing ever if it gets approved,” one fan fumed, cutting straight to the money Knost earned on the Korn Ferry and the PGA Tour. Another echoed the sentiment with growing frustration, “No offense, but if you have two wins as a pro, there is no way in hell anyone should be reinstated as an amateur. This is getting out of control and is lame as hell.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan took a dig at Knost but also directed the USGA to have stricter rules regarding players wanting to reinstate their amateur status. “USGA needs to have limits of reinstated Ams that want to qualify for Mid Ams and Senior Ams – If you won KFT or so much money, no entry,” the fan quipped. It’s a call for boundaries, especially when former Tour pros can swoop back into the fields meant for career amateurs.

Interestingly, Knost himself admitted he didn’t exactly stumble upon this plan on his own. In fact, it was the USGA that handed him the keys. “I talked to Scott Langley at the USGA a few weeks ago,” Knost said on Sub-Par. “He actually sent me the little link to apply for my amateur status back.”

One fan even flagged the issue of pensions. “If a former pro golfer is getting any compensation through a tour pension, they should not be eligible to be reinstated as an amateur,” the comment read, raising questions not just about fairness in competition, but financial integrity. And perhaps the most conflicted but telling comment of all? “I’m a Colt Knost fan, but this is ridiculous. That man is a professional golfer,” another added, seemingly torn between admiration for Knost and the frustration around his decision, which seemed like a clear overstep.

The message was the same from all no matter how much time had passed, a professional is a professional. It’s clear that for many, this isn’t just about Colt Knost. It’s about drawing a line, and one that ensures fair opportunities are given to all.