“Bad Years Happen”: Former PGA Tour Pro Explains Why the New $4M Challenger Series Is a Massive Win for Golfers

With the two-tier model taking effect in 2028, a poor season could cost a professional golfer his place among the sport’s elite. But Matt Every believes it shouldn’t threaten anyone’s career future. The former PGA Tour winner has backed the Tour’s planned Challenger Series. He argues that its minimum $4 million tournament purses could give struggling veterans and emerging players a meaningful opportunity to earn a living.

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In a 5 Clubs interview with Gary Williams, Every expressed optimism about the new structure. His support rests on a simple idea that players who lose their place at the top level should still have a competitive platform to rebuild their careers.

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“You’re going to get a little bit of everything. You’re going to get the guys that are hungry right out of school. I think maybe you could expand the number of cards going to seniors out of college. Then you’re going to get the guys that are hanging on, just some big names. Look, bad years happen, Gary. And the way it’s set up now, your bad years are going to shuffle you back to the Challenger Series. There’s only one way out, and that’s playing your way off of that. Um, I think there’s plenty of legs there for it,” Matt Every said.

Every’s endorsement goes beyond providing relegated players with somewhere to compete. He believes the Challenger Series could become a sustainable destination for professionals who cannot immediately secure a place in the Tour’s highest tier.

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“We’ll see the first year but I think we should be patient and give it some time. I think for the professional golfer this is a win overall. It really is,” he added.

He pointed to the additional playing opportunities and the financial scale of the planned events as reasons for his optimism.

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Many professional golfers or college golfers trying to turn pro have spoken about the financial challenges of making it to the top level.

While sharing his story, Ben Griffin noted that golfers have to manage travel costs, hotel costs, Airbnbs, caddie salary, and much more. As a result, expenses can be significant and put heavy financial pressure on someone who isn’t playing well. He also added that his average per-week expense in 2026 was $50,000.

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Therefore, many golfers even end up paying out of pocket to cover their expenses. As a result, many quit the sport.

So, Matt Every is right to say that these minimum $4 million purses are still good for golfers.

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He is not alone, as Ryan Armous also backed the two-tier model recently.

“I’ve tried to be optimistic when that came out,” Armour told Golfweek. “They are going from 72 players in a signature event field to 264 playing opportunities in a week. That is awesome.”

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However, they will still need to perform, make cuts, and earn their share of the available prize money.

The planned schedule will feature at least 20 events, creating a substantial competitive season rather than a handful of opportunities for players outside the top tier. Based on those minimums, the tournaments could potentially offer at least $80 million in combined purses.

Every also likes the range of players the Challenger Series could bring together. The PGA Tour’s published eligibility framework supports that broader purpose. Eligible relegated Championship Series members, Korn Ferry Tour graduates, college players, tournament winners, and Q-School qualifiers will play in the second-tier events.

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Under the published structure, the top PGA Tour University player receives Championship Series access. Similarly, players ranked Nos. 2-5 can earn Challenger membership through the designated pathway.

Promotion will remain a central incentive. The top 20 players on the Challenger points list are scheduled to advance to the Championship Series each year. The Championship Series will feature minimum $20 million purses per event.

Players who win twice on the Challenger circuit in the same season can also earn Championship membership. This gives exceptional performers another route upward.

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Meanwhile, players finishing between Nos. 21 and 90 on the Challenger points list are set to retain membership under the published criteria. That provision could help professionals maintain a place to compete even when they fall short of promotion.

Matt Every’s argument is therefore not that poor performances should go unpunished. He accepts the consequences of relegation but sees value in providing another level where professionals can continue competing for meaningful rewards.