Bapco Bahrain Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner's Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Jan 31, 2026 | 5:45 PM EST

Bapco Bahrain Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByKailash Bhimji Vaviya

Jan 31, 2026 | 5:45 PM EST

The DP World Tour’s International Swing is heating up. A huge prize pool, a world-class field, and a desert-backed course that demands precision from the first tee shot – this is the stage set in Bahrain. The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2026 isn’t just another stop on the calendar; it’s a proving ground where careers can surge with one strong weekend. But besides the career surge, the stop also offers a significant financial benefit. Let’s find out what’s at stake at the 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship.

Bapco Bahrain Championship 2026 prize money and winner’s cut

The 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship offers a prize pool of $2.75 million. The winner’s payout is the standard 17% of the total amount, which comes to $467,500. However, everyone who makes the cut to play the weekend in Bahrain gets a financial reward. It might not be as big or as rewarding as the winner’s, but there’s still something for everyone. The table below breaks down the winning amount based on the position of the golfer at the end of the event.

PositionPrize Money
1$467,500
2$302,500
3$172,150
4$137,500
5$116,600
6$96,250
7$82,500
8$68,750
9$61,600
10$55,000
11$50,600
12$47,300
13$44,275
14$42,075
15$40,425
16$38,775
17$37,125
18$35,475
19$34,100
20$33,000
21$31,900
22$31,075
23$30,250
24$29,425
25$28,600
26$27,775
27$26,950
28$26,125
29$25,300
30$24,475
31$23,650
32$22,825
33$22,000
34$21,175
35$20,350
36$19,525
37$18,975
38$18,425
39$17,875
40$17,325
41$16,775
42$16,225
43$15,675
44$15,125
45$14,575
46$14,025
47$13,475
48$12,925
49$12,375
50$11,825
51$11,275
52$10,725
53$10,175
54$9,625
55$9,350
56$9,075
57$8,800
58$8,525
59$8,250
60$7,975
61$7,700
62$7,425
63$7,150
64$6,875
65$6,600

While these financial rewards are lucrative enough to put everything on line to win the event, there’s something more that the 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship has to offer.

Race to Dubai Ranking points and OWGR points breakdown

Besides the $2.75 million prize money, there’s also 3,500 R2DR points and 121.81849 OWGR points up for grabs. The winner gets 585 R2DR points, and the rest will be distributed among others who make the cut. This makes strong finishes early in the International Swing crucial for climbing standings.

R2D points accumulate across all events on the DP World Tour. At the end of the season, these points count towards the season-long race. The top 70 on the list get to play in the first DP World Tour Play-Off event, the Abu Dhabi Championship. The top 50 after the Abu Dhabi Championship are eligible for the second Play-Off event, the DP World Tour Championship.

These events offer $9 million and $10 million in prize money, respectively. Thus, early winners in events like the Bapco Bahrain Championship get a chance to win more later. The top 10 in the final standings earn PGA Tour cards, while the top 8 split a $6 million bonus for added rewards.

There’s also 121.81849 OWGR points at stake. The OWGR has projected 20.95189 points for the winner, 12.57113 for the runner-up, and 8.38075 for the 3rd-place finisher. However, these are just based on OWGR projections. The actual points may slightly differ from these.

Key golfers in the field at the 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship

The event at the Royal Golf Club features a strong field. One of the biggest names includes Patrick Reed, who is coming off a fresh win at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. This win gave him a major boost in OWGR rankings. In fact, it also helped the 9x PGA Tour winner double down on his plan to win a PGA Tour card for 2027 by finishing in the top 10 in R2DR standings after LIV Golf exit.

Another big name is Sergio Garcia, who is making a comeback on the PGA Tour. While the Spaniard continues to play on LIV Golf, he has paid fines to play this event. There’s also the defending champion Laurie Canter and the current Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper. LIV golfers like Eugenio Chacarra and Thomas Detry are also playing for the win at Bahrain. The full field spans 25+ countries and includes 138 professionals.

With prize money, ranking points, and future opportunities tied to every position, this championship stands as an early measuring stick for who is ready to make a serious push in 2026.

