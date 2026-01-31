Bapco Bahrain Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The DP World Tour’s International Swing is heating up. A huge prize pool, a world-class field, and a desert-backed course that demands precision from the first tee shot – this is the stage set in Bahrain. The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2026 isn’t just another stop on the calendar; it’s a proving ground where careers can surge with one strong weekend. But besides the career surge, the stop also offers a significant financial benefit. Let’s find out what’s at stake at the 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bapco Bahrain Championship 2026 prize money and winner’s cut

The 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship offers a prize pool of $2.75 million. The winner’s payout is the standard 17% of the total amount, which comes to $467,500. However, everyone who makes the cut to play the weekend in Bahrain gets a financial reward. It might not be as big or as rewarding as the winner’s, but there’s still something for everyone. The table below breaks down the winning amount based on the position of the golfer at the end of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Prize Money 1 $467,500 2 $302,500 3 $172,150 4 $137,500 5 $116,600 6 $96,250 7 $82,500 8 $68,750 9 $61,600 10 $55,000 11 $50,600 12 $47,300 13 $44,275 14 $42,075 15 $40,425 16 $38,775 17 $37,125 18 $35,475 19 $34,100 20 $33,000 21 $31,900 22 $31,075 23 $30,250 24 $29,425 25 $28,600 26 $27,775 27 $26,950 28 $26,125 29 $25,300 30 $24,475 31 $23,650 32 $22,825 33 $22,000 34 $21,175 35 $20,350 36 $19,525 37 $18,975 38 $18,425 39 $17,875 40 $17,325 41 $16,775 42 $16,225 43 $15,675 44 $15,125 45 $14,575 46 $14,025 47 $13,475 48 $12,925 49 $12,375 50 $11,825 51 $11,275 52 $10,725 53 $10,175 54 $9,625 55 $9,350 56 $9,075 57 $8,800 58 $8,525 59 $8,250 60 $7,975 61 $7,700 62 $7,425 63 $7,150 64 $6,875 65 $6,600

While these financial rewards are lucrative enough to put everything on line to win the event, there’s something more that the 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Race to Dubai Ranking points and OWGR points breakdown

Besides the $2.75 million prize money, there’s also 3,500 R2DR points and 121.81849 OWGR points up for grabs. The winner gets 585 R2DR points, and the rest will be distributed among others who make the cut. This makes strong finishes early in the International Swing crucial for climbing standings.

R2D points accumulate across all events on the DP World Tour. At the end of the season, these points count towards the season-long race. The top 70 on the list get to play in the first DP World Tour Play-Off event, the Abu Dhabi Championship. The top 50 after the Abu Dhabi Championship are eligible for the second Play-Off event, the DP World Tour Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

These events offer $9 million and $10 million in prize money, respectively. Thus, early winners in events like the Bapco Bahrain Championship get a chance to win more later. The top 10 in the final standings earn PGA Tour cards, while the top 8 split a $6 million bonus for added rewards.

There’s also 121.81849 OWGR points at stake. The OWGR has projected 20.95189 points for the winner, 12.57113 for the runner-up, and 8.38075 for the 3rd-place finisher. However, these are just based on OWGR projections. The actual points may slightly differ from these.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key golfers in the field at the 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship

The event at the Royal Golf Club features a strong field. One of the biggest names includes Patrick Reed, who is coming off a fresh win at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. This win gave him a major boost in OWGR rankings. In fact, it also helped the 9x PGA Tour winner double down on his plan to win a PGA Tour card for 2027 by finishing in the top 10 in R2DR standings after LIV Golf exit.

Another big name is Sergio Garcia, who is making a comeback on the PGA Tour. While the Spaniard continues to play on LIV Golf, he has paid fines to play this event. There’s also the defending champion Laurie Canter and the current Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper. LIV golfers like Eugenio Chacarra and Thomas Detry are also playing for the win at Bahrain. The full field spans 25+ countries and includes 138 professionals.

With prize money, ranking points, and future opportunities tied to every position, this championship stands as an early measuring stick for who is ready to make a serious push in 2026.