Barbara Nicklaus Choked Up with Emotion as Jack Nicklaus’s Loving Honor Steals the Show at Memorial Tournament

We always cheer the champions, but what about the ones who make their journey possible? For Jack Nicklaus, that person has always been Barbara Nicklaus. While Nicklaus was making history on the greens, Barbara was running the household, raising five children, and giving him the freedom to focus on golf. After years of sacrifice and support, her role has finally been getting the recognition it deserves. The USGA presented her with the Bob Jones Award in 2015 and the Distinguished Service Award in 2019; each of the awards is proof of the deep impact she’s had on golf. And now, in one of the most emotional moments of Nicklaus and Barbara’s journey together, Barbara has been named the 50th Honoree of the Memorial Tournament. But do you know that honoring Barbara was not Nicklaus’s suggestion?

It was actually her son’s. “My son Gary came to me… He says, Dad, have you ever thought about honoring Mom?” Nicklaus told the press at the event. “You’re absolutely right. She’s been as much a part of this tournament as I have. From day one, she’s been the guiding light for good common sense and good judgment, and the TOUR wives have all, you know, looked up to Barbara,” he continued. You see, Barbara wasn’t just present; she helped build the memorial’s foundation.

In the early years, the Memorial Tournament wasn’t just a professional event run by staff and volunteers; it was a family effort. It was Barbara, walking the grounds with checklists in hand. Nicklaus told the press, remembering the old days, “I was out picking up papers… stuffing them in my caddie’s pockets, checking stakes in the ground. And Barbara would come in with her checklist at night, we’d go through that, and try to get it fixed the next day.” This shows how Barbara took care of even the tiniest things.

Nicklaus sang to her, “Have you heard I married an angel?” as he honored her, catching Barbara completely by surprise. “I guess all I can say is wow…. I am flabbergasted. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would be standing here receiving this special honor,” she said, standing up and telling the press. She was completely overwhelmed and almost speechless. All five of her children, 24 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren were there. Her role and her journey in golf have been nothing less than spectacular.

“I have come to love the game that he’s always loved, probably more than he does, just because it brings people together. Uh, our families have done so many things together that they would not have done had it not been for golf,” she said in the interview with 5 Clubs. What’s surprising is that golf was completely new to Barbara when she married Nicklaus. As she recalled, “ I mean, I didn’t know golf existed when I met Jack and had to learn pretty fast.” Yet, despite being a newcomer, she quickly grew to love the game, not for the sport itself, but for its unique ability to bring people together. She was nothing but “flabbergasted” when she received the award.

Her immeasurable contributions to the game and a long-overdue recognition touched her deeply. Why would she be? She built the memorial foundation herself.

Jack Nicklaus is a loving husband to Barbara

His angel, as Nickluas calls his wife, not as a nickname but because he truly believes she has been sent into his life as an angel. “She’s been my rock, my best friend, my angel,” he once said in an interview. Nicklaus has never been shy about admitting she’s the real reason their life worked. “Barbara is such a stabilizing influence… her judgment is so good. If I ever had a doubt about anything, I went to Barbara,” he shared in the past. She’s not just a good support off the course, but her smart judgment and her power of influencing people have helped him come this far. He calls her his angel not just because she’s a loving wife and mother, but because she’s the kind of person who gives endlessly without ever expecting anything in return.

Nicklaus appreciates his wife and all, but he also lets her have her spotlight and never hijacks it. “The Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation is Barbara’s passion—I just get to tag along and enjoy the ride.” He often admits he had little to do with the health care foundation; it was all Barbara’s vision and drive from the start.

Whether it’s at events, interviews, or even award ceremonies, Jack Nicklaus makes it a point to remind everyone of her role. “Everything I’ve done in my life, Barbara has been a part of it. And I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.” That kind of love and credit doesn’t come from a script; rather, it comes from a lifetime of partnership with soulmates.