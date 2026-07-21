Barstool Dave Portnoy Admits Rory McIlroy Can Be a ‘Jerk’ as He Calls DeChambeau a ‘Gigantic Act’

Dave Portnoy has weighed in on golf’s biggest feud. Speaking to the press at the 154th Open, Rory McIlroy had called Bryson DeChambeau’s actions “performative” after watching the latter’s animated and heated response to a two-stroke penalty given in the second round. DeChambeau dismissed Rory’s comments, telling the R&A media he had nothing to say to him. The golf world is divided: some support Rory, while others support Bryson. Now Dave Portnoy has weighed in on the matter on Wake Up Barstool. He admits that while McIlroy can be a “jerk”, he’s not “performative” while calling Bryson a “gigantic act” for his calculated approach.

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“I do not think Rory is performative. I think Rory can be kind of a jerk and a baby, and I’ve sat next to him a million times at a fight, so he was friendly to me, so I don’t want to be too critical. Rory can be a jerk, but I don’t think he’s worried at all about his public image or what people think.

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“Bryson 100% is. Like, Bryson is a gigantic act, I think, you know. Everything about him is designed to, with thought of how people perceive him, whether he’s liked, whether he’s cool, whether he’s weird, or whether he’s YouTube videos… I think Bryson is smoke and mirrors. Like, he is trying to intentionally craft an image.”

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As many are aware, the feud traces back to DeChambeau’s two-stroke penalty during the second round of the Open Championship. His tee shot on the par-4 fifth hole sailed into waist-high fescue, and while he lined up his recovery shot, many accused him of stepping onto the grass behind the ball, improving his conditions. R&A officials penalized him under Rule 8.1.

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The feud took place in the most dramatic sense. Officials upheld the penalty despite DeChambeau’s animated protests on the course, including a threat not to play the tournament. Dejected by the decision, DeChambeau spent an hour venting on the range and continued to express his frustration by posting memes on social media well past midnight.

The distressed golfer even appealed to the officials to call President Donald Trump, hoping that would reverse the decision. To no one’s surprise, they rejected his appeal. McIlroy, watching from the lounge, later called the reaction performative.

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“I think I’m not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it’s performative. I think it’s for attention,” he said.

McIlroy’s direct and harsh comment blew up on the internet, as many took his side, while some criticized him for the same. Portnoy’s reason, however, is straightforward. He believes McIlroy is saying what he thinks regardless of the blowback, pointing to his years of blunt press conference answers and social media jabs.

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This isn’t the first time McIlroy has drawn criticism for blunt behavior. McIlroy had grabbed a spectator’s phone out of their hand mid-round at the Ryder Cup and walked off before returning it later. It had gone viral and drew heavy criticism, with many people calling him a “crybaby.”

Lately, McIlroy couldn’t meet the minimum requirements on the PGA Tour and faced instant backlash. People called him arrogant and felt he behaved as if he could do whatever he wanted.

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McIlroy’s comments at the 154th Open didn’t help his case. He finished T40, and fans online were quick to slap him with ‘performative.’ Some even claimed he was jealous of DeChambeau’s success.

But Dave is not the only person who supported McIlroy in his opinion.

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“I like that {Rory McIlroy} just stepped in the batter’s box and said, “I’ll say it, I hate that guy. I love the amount of moxie it takes to say this about an opponent in 2026. Real heat, let’s compete!” Pat McAfee tweeted.

On the flip side, Portnoy believes DeChambeau has spent the past few years building a YouTube channel with a science-driven persona, and he carefully manages his public image. He argues that every reaction he makes, including Friday’s, is a calculated look rather than genuine.

Like McIlroy, DeChambeau has faced criticism for his behavior. He has faced criticism right from the beginning of the championship. Even before he skipped the Genesis Scottish Open, people called him “lost.” His livid reaction also drew criticism, with some calling him a “baby” and asking him to grow up.

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However, not everyone settled with that opinion. In the aftermath, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele defended DeChambeau’s character and insisted that uncertain conditions caused the penalty. Homa insisted DeChambeau is a lot of things, but not a cheater. Many critics even pointed out how close DeChambeau was to winning had the penalty not taken place, justifying it as a valid emotional response if such a situation fell on them.

Still, Portnoy’s comments add another loud voice to a debate that shows no signs of cooling off. For now, the tournament has ended, and the players have returned to a slower life. Critics, however, would need time to get over the controversy.