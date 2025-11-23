Battle for PGA Tour Card Gets Intense at RSM Classic While Jeeno Thitikul Inches Closer to CME Title Defense: R3 Updates

Saturday delivered golf in two completely different flavors. Down in Naples, Florida, Tiburón Golf Club played soft and scorable under pristine conditions. Meanwhile, 700 miles north at Sea Island, Georgia, swirling winds turned the Seaside Course into a legitimate test. Both venues produced drama, just in opposite ways.

RSM Classic round 3

Sami Valimaki of Finland shot 5-under 65 to grab a two-stroke lead at the RSM Classic to emerge as a new leader in Georgia. The 27-year-old rookie reached 19-under par heading into Sunday’s final round.

Valimaki caught fire at exactly the right time. After a bogey on the second hole, he rattled off four straight birdies from holes six through nine. His approach on the ninth hole landed within three feet, setting up an easy birdie that gave him the solo lead.

Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers remained in strong contention at 17-under. Both Stanford products shot 68s in tougher conditions. They stayed two shots behind Valimaki heading into the finale.

However, Rodgers faces immense pressure. The 33-year-old has played 311 PGA Tour events without winning. That’s the most among active players by 50 starts. He’s now projected into the Aon Next 10, which would guarantee starts in the first two Signature Events of 2026.

Overnight leader Andrew Novak stumbled badly. He made a double bogey on the 10th hole during an otherwise steady round. He finished with an even-par 70 and dropped three shots off the lead to 16-under.

Zac Blair made one of the day’s best moves. He carded a 6-under 64 that included seven birdies. The round vaulted him 18 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for fourth at 16-under.

The conditions made Saturday the toughest test yet. Winds whipped up from the southwest, reaching 32 km/h in the afternoon. The gusts made accuracy critical, separating contenders from pretenders.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for many players. Players battled for their professional futures with only the top 100 in FedEx Cup standings earning full tour cards for 2026. Doug Ghim entered at No. 125, Seamus Power at No. 129, and Beau Hossler at No. 103. All three need strong finishes to secure their playing privileges.

On the other side of the golfing world, Jeeno Thitikul is giving tough competition to the contenders.

CME Group Tour Championship round 3

Jeeno Thitikul put on an absolute clinic in Round 3. The defending champion fired an 8-under 64 to reach 22-under par for the tournament. More importantly, she now holds a commanding six-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

The world No. 1 made nine birdies for the second consecutive day. She stumbled with an opening bogey on the par-5 first hole. However, that setback lasted all of about 20 minutes. Thitikul responded immediately with four birdies in a five-hole stretch to seize complete control.

Her back nine was equally impressive. Four consecutive birdies gave her the breathing room she needed. The Thai star now sits at 22-under through three rounds with scores of 67-63-64.

Gaby Lopez delivered the round of the day. She fired a sensational 62 to tie the tournament record for the lowest round of the week. Lopez celebrated setting her career scoring record with visible emotion after the round. The Mexican star bounced back brilliantly after struggling to a 73 in Round 2. Her performance catapulted her to 12-under overall with rounds of 69-73-62.

Nelly Korda gave it her best shot. The American star posted a strong 65 in Round 3. She made three consecutive birdies at one point and looked ready to make a move. But Thitikul’s relentless pace meant Korda actually lost ground despite the low number. She sits tied for second at 16-under with rounds of 71-64-65.

Pajaree Anannarukarn shares second place with Korda at 16-under. The 60th and final player to qualify for the tournament made the most of her opportunity. She chipped in for eagle on the sixth hole in a moment that highlighted her gutsy play.

Sunday’s final rounds promise fireworks at both venues. Which finale are you most excited to watch?