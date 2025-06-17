Battling Neck Injury, Nelly Korda Justifies Her Losing Streak With a 6-Word Statement

Can you imagine being the world’s best golfer and not winning a single tournament for half a season? That’s exactly where Nelly Korda finds herself right now. But instead of panicking, she’s delivering golf wisdom that cuts straight to the heart of competition. Meanwhile, the 2025 LPGA Tour has produced something truly unprecedented—fifteen different winners with zero multiple champions.

This unprecedented parity tells a fascinating story. Furthermore, it perfectly captures how professional golf continues to evolve. Additionally, it highlights the depth of talent now competing at the highest level.

“Every year is just so different.” Six simple words from Korda that perfectly encapsulate the most unpredictable season in recent LPGA Tour history. Moreover, these words reveal her mature perspective on competitive golf. She delivered this philosophical defense during her Tuesday press conference at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Specifically, she addressed questions about her winless 2025 campaign.

“Last year coming into this event, I had five wins,” Korda explained. “I think even Hannah Green had multiple wins under her belt too coming into this event.” Her tone remained remarkably calm. Additionally, she showed no signs of frustration despite the stark contrast to her 2024 dominance. This year, Korda has managed just two top-10 finishes through nine starts, including a T15 finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Meanwhile, Green remains winless in 2025, having captured three victories last season. The season’s challenges have extended beyond golf, with travel frustrations and other setbacks adding to her difficulties.

via Getty THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS – APRIL 27: Nelly Korda of the United States plays her shot from the second tee during the final round of The Chevron Championship 2025 at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 27, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The defending champion from multiple events last season has faced unexpected challenges this year. Her neck problems began in October 2024 when she withdrew from two Asian tournaments due to a minor injury sustained during practice. Now, the issue has resurfaced at an inopportune time. “I hit a shot out of the rough yesterday, and my neck went into a full spasm,” she revealed during Tuesday’s press conference. Consequently, she missed the champions’ dinner at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Nevertheless, Korda maintains her perspective on golf’s unpredictable nature. “It’s just golf. You kind of just have to ride the wave, and the competition is getting better and better every year,” she stated. Her acceptance of this reality demonstrates remarkable emotional maturity. Furthermore, it shows how elite athletes adapt their mindset when facing adversity.

Korda’s philosophical approach to her struggles reflects a broader reality that’s reshaping the entire tour landscape.

Nelly Korda’s Struggles Reflect LPGA Tour’s Unprecedented Parity

This season has rewritten the record books in ways nobody expected. According to available records and coverage, this represents the first time the first 15 tournaments of a season have each produced a different winner. Previous seasons have witnessed stretches of unique winners. However, none reached this extent so deep into the schedule.

A Lim Kim started the winning parade at the Tournament of Champions. Subsequently, Yealimi Noh captured the Founders Cup. Then Angel Yin claimed victory in Thailand. Lydia Ko followed with her Singapore triumph. Meanwhile, rising stars like Mao Saigo and Maja Stark joined the winner’s circle with breakthrough major championships.

This parity reflects the tour’s incredible depth of talent. Moreover, it illustrates the increasing competitiveness of professional women’s golf. Previously, dominant players like Korda could string together multiple victories. Now, however, the field presents new challenges every week.

Hannah Green exemplified this competitive balance last year. She secured three victories in 2024. Similarly, Korda dominated with seven wins. This season tells an entirely different story. “To win once, to win twice, it’s really good,” Korda acknowledged. Her words capture the new reality facing even the world’s best players. Therefore, every tournament victory carries increased significance.

The 2025 season continues rewriting expectations about professional golf dominance. Ultimately, Korda’s six-word philosophy—”every year is just so different”—perfectly summarizes this remarkable competitive landscape. Golf fans should embrace this unpredictability. After all, it makes every tournament more compelling to watch.