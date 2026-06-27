‘Battling Some Stuff’: Viktor Hovland Drops Honest Statement on His Golf Struggles After Tying Career Record at $20M Event

Viktor Hovland‘s 2026 season has been testing his patience. Despite leading statistically, the Norwegian is unable to put the results out. But after missing the cut at the US Open last week, he has rebounded. With a bogey-free 61 at TPC River Highlands that tied his career-low score on the PGA Tour, the Norwegian has explained what went right for him, and there could be more than just what he’s giving away.

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“Yeah, it was awesome stuff today. Obviously, been kind of battling some stuff,” Hovland said in Friday’s presser. “My golf swing had not felt all that comfortable. But I felt like things stabilized a lot more today, and I was able to put the ball in the fairway, hit some great iron shots, and the putter finally cooperated a little bit more today. So it was overall a great round of golf.”

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With Norway playing in the group stages of the World Cup, the fans are already hyped up, but they are not there just for soccer. A group of Norwegians landed in Cromwell, Connecticut, to cheer for the many Norwegian golfers, including Hovland. It certainly did help, as was visible in his results from day 1 at the $20 million Travelers Championship.

Hovland’s 61 followed an opening 65, and the bogey-free card included one eagle, seven birdies, and 17 of 18 greens hit. Hovland’s putting metrics entering the week reflect a season-long struggle, ranking 83rd on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting with a marginal baseline average of 0.003. But his Ball Striking was +2.7, and SG: Putting was +3.3, in contrast to any previous performances.

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The round was three strokes better than anything he had produced all year, and it pushed his 36-hole total to 14-under, good for solo second. Scottie Scheffler‘s own 10-under 60, with 11 birdies and just one missed fairway, pulled the World No. 1 to 16-under and two clear by the time Friday’s groups finished.

Hovland turned pro as one of the Tour’s longest, straightest drivers, and 2026 had tested that reputation more than any year since. But he has continued to work on it.

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“Yeah, I’ve obviously been working a lot on my swing to try to get back technically to where I can not think about the swing as much and just step over the ball and expect to see a certain shot shape. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot closer to that in even recent weeks.”

He pointed to specific weeks, not vague optimism. The RBC Canadian Open offered the first real evidence, a week that doubled as his best finish of the season. The U.S. Open followed with another step forward off the tee, undercut by a single shot that mattered more than it should have. Hovland drifted one ball out of bounds in left-to-right wind, at, in his words, the worst possible time.

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The swing itself had not been the problem so much as its outliers, the misses too costly, the dispersion too wide. What he described next was narrower margins, not a different swing. The good shots stayed good. The bad ones simply stopped being disasters.

So far, Hovland’s 2026 season has shown little promise, with some really good finishes that keep the hope alive with a tie for 18th at the Masters and a third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open that hinted at form returning. There were some poor shows as well, including a missed cut at the PGA Championship and another missed cut at the U.S. Open. Even an earlier withdrawal this season became part of a year defined by stops and starts. Through it all, his approach play stayed elite, while his driving accuracy and putting did not.

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Friday’s 61 was not a reversal of that story. It was every part of his game working in the same direction for one round, on one afternoon. Whether that holds is a question for Saturday. What Hovland made clear is that trust is no longer theoretical. He currently stands second, one par behind Scottie Scheffler.