Battling $2.4M Agony, Lydia Ko Finds Silver Lining in LPGA Legend’s Special Message

Hit hard by the big loss of missing a chance at the career Grand Slam, Lydia Ko is going through a tough time. Coming close to achieving such a huge goal and then watching it slip away is never easy. She not only lost the title but the $2.4 million prize money too. Earlier this year, Ko had openly shared her strong focus on this dream, saying, “This year my thoughts have turned to the possibility of completing the career Grand Slam.” But at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Ko finished tied for 26th with a score of +3, which wasn’t one of her best performances. Meanwhile, rising star Maja Stark, an underdog, claimed the trophy, making the event even more challenging for Ko.

After the loss, Lydia Ko posted a message on Instagram that showed how overwhelmed she felt: “How can you top a @uswomensopen? A US Women’s Open at 🇺🇸’s Dairyland!! Loved the course. Loved the cheese. Thank you @usga ❤️” She was being a bit playful and joking about the course being in Wisconsin, which is known for its cheese. Even though she was frustrated about missing the win, she still showed that she enjoyed the course and appreciated the tournament. The post was also liked by the official account of the USGA. In this tough time, Lydia is getting an unexpected wave of support.

Retired LPGA pro Jane Park shared on her Instagram story a sweet portrait Lydia Ko sitting on a small bridge, holding a trophy, along with a four-word message that said, “Sending love + birdies always.” In the final round of the U.S. Open, Ko made just two birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey. The painting was made by Park’s daughter, Grace. Jane’s heartfelt message was a way of sending love and a little hope—wishing Ko more birdies in her next tournament and strength to push through this tough moment. And Lydia’s reply to Park’s gesture was nothing but sweet.

“I love it so much!! Thank you so much @thejanepark Unni.” Just a pure soul thanking another pure soul. Lydia refers to Jane as “Unni,” which means “big sister” in Korean—a sign of deep respect and affection. Their bond reflects a warm and supportive friendship, rooted in their connection on the LPGA Tour.

The Career Grand Slam Chase is not over yet…

While the U.S. Women’s Open didn’t go as planned, Lydia Ko’s chase for the career Grand Slam is far from over. With the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship just around the corner (June 19–22), another shot at completing her lifelong dream is already on the horizon. Ko, who’s been in solid form this season, still has every reason to stay hopeful. She admitted how meaningful a U.S. Open win would have been during the press conference at Erin Hills, saying, “I think this, like, would be the one that I’d say, oh, I wish I was a U.S. Women’s Open champion… it may seem like a large pool of people that are the past champions, but it’s actually quite small.” That loss stings but it’s not the end of the road.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Golf – Women’s Round 4 – Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France – August 10, 2024. Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs

In fact, Lydia Ko has kept a remarkably positive mindset despite the setback. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I’m excited for what’s ahead. I think it’s because I’m just so grateful for what has happened, the lows and the highs.” With that outlook and a big opportunity coming up at KPMG, her Grand Slam dream is very much alive. All eyes will now be on how she bounces back in Texas, where history could still be written.