‘Bawled My Eyes Out’: PGA Tour WAG Opens Up About Emotional Struggles That She Finally Overcame

Layna Finau, the wife of six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau, shared a very personal and emotional moment with her followers this week. In two Instagram Stories, she opened up about something she had been putting off for months. She finally made time for it, and the experience was so emotional that she ended up crying on her way home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Life has been liiiifing.. for months I’ve been knowing what I needed to feel real peace, but kept making excuses that I don’t have time,” Finau wrote in the first story, posted to her account @laynafinau. “5am I was up n made time ❤️ Bawled my eyeballs out driving home bc I needed this sm. Sorry lord just strike me w lightning nxt time plz.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finau didn’t specify exactly what the early-morning commitment was, but the post pointed to an emotional release she’d been avoiding for some time, framed around a search for “real peace” rather than a single event or crisis.

The mother of six followed up with a second story just hours later, shifting from the emotional moment to the practical demands of her day. “today will force be you! 😘” she wrote, laying out a full schedule: kids’ workouts, kids’ pictures and framing, one of her sons’ golf tournaments, a shopping trip for church shoes, and volleyball practice for two of her daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Layna Finau has spent years balancing life as a mother of six while also supporting Tony Finau during his golf career. The couple married on Mother’s Day in 2012. They have three sons, Jraice, Tony Jr., and Sage, and three daughters, Leilene “Neenee,” Sienna-Vee, and Layton, who was born in January 2025.

Tony Finau has had a long career on the PGA Tour. He turned professional in 2007 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2015. The 36-year-old Salt Lake City native has won six PGA Tour events. His most recent win came at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. His other wins include the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2022 3M Open, 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, 2021 Northern Trust, and the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, which was his first PGA Tour win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finau has made 303 career starts and earned more than $47 million in official prize money. He also has 66 top-10 finishes and 35 top-five finishes. He has also represented the U.S. several times. Finau played in the Presidents Cup in 2019, 2022, and 2024. He also played in the Ryder Cup in 2018 and 2020. His best FedExCup finish came in the 2017-18 season, when he finished sixth. Finau was still looking for his first win since 2023, when the current PGA Tour season began. However, he has continued to post solid results, including a top-10 finish. His career has been built on steady performances over the years, while Layna has shared a look at their family life away from the golf course.

The Finau family is also part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lives in Utah. Layna has shared moments from their faith and family life on Instagram before, including visits to the temple. That makes her message about finally doing something for her own “real peace” feel even more personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Layna has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shares parts of her family life. Her posts range from Tony’s tournament weeks to their weekly date nights. She has also been there for friends during difficult times, including Jena Sims after her pregnancy loss.

That is what made this week’s posts stand out. Layna was not just sharing another family update. She was opening up about her own emotions and something she had been putting off for months. She did not explain what the early-morning appointment was about, but her honest message gave her followers a rare look at how she was feeling.