‘Been a Weird Three Months’: YouTube Golfer Fights Back Tears After $1.3M Internet Invitational Triumph

Sam ‘Riggs’ Bozoian spent the last three months keeping a major secret, but once it came out, so did his emotions. Despite winning the 2026 Internet Invitational alongside teammates Nick ‘Fat Perez’ Stubbe and Bobby Ray, he couldn’t reveal the truth because the event had been filmed months in advance. However, once the final episode dropped on YouTube and the victory was out in the open, Riggs revealed what those months felt like.

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“I mean, it’s been a weird three months, to be honest with you,” he said on the Fore Play podcast. “Last night, I was here in Arizona, and we went to Isabella’s Kitchen, which is our go-to spot… The number one question you kind of get all night is people are just like, ‘You’ve just lied to me for three months… What’s wrong with you? How come you just lied to me?’ … It’s really like not that fun to be honest with you.”

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Although the Fore Play host was eager to share news of his success, revealing the result beforehand would have spoiled the entire event for viewers. Moreover, strict NDAs are typically involved in productions of this nature, leaving him with little choice but to keep the victory under wraps.

However, when he finally sat down to watch the finale himself, the moment became overwhelming. Re-watching the support he received and how genuinely happy those around him were about his achievement brought him to tears.

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“Watching it back and seeing how happy you guys were. That was really cool for me, seeing the hugs that I got from Frankie and Trent and like how much it meant to you guys and the brand and the s**t that we deal with,” Bozoian said as he broke down in tears. “It was just cool. For me, it’s fun, but… I guess how happy other people were for me meant a lot more to me than it did enjoying it myself.”

Bozoian and his teammates defeated Team Big John, comprising Big John, Ryan Whitney, and Salim, 5&3 in the final. Team FP also walked away with a massive $4 million prize, with each of the three players taking home roughly $1.33 million. The tournament itself proved to be a major success, with the final episode alone garnering more than 4.7 million views on YouTube.

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However, the number is still slightly short of last year’s edition, which has accumulated 4.9 million views at the time of writing. In any case, as Bozoian celebrated his win with some tears, his teammate had other ideas.

Bobby Ray wants two rule changes for the 2027 Internet Invitational

Even though Ray’s team won, he believes the tournament could benefit from a few changes. The final two rounds of the event exposed some flaws in the existing format, prompting Ray to share his suggestions for the 2027 edition. So, taking to Instagram, Ray proposed two major changes.

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“Right out the gate, let’s have 32 one-on-one matches. So we have a 64-player field, let’s rank everybody from one to 64,” he explained.

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Under his proposal, the winners of 18-hole matches would advance, with the remaining 32 players then entering a draft before the tournament returns to its traditional team format. His second suggestion concerned the final. Ray wants the opening nine holes played as a scramble, followed by alternate shot on the back nine.

“That way, if you do have a player that’s struggling earlier in a round, you can kind of overcome it for a stretch of holes,” Ray added.

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Whether Ray gets his wish granted remains to be seen, but the victory has certainly made each member of the winning team $1.33 million richer. For Bozoian, however, the triumph also carried an emotional significance.