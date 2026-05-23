‘Been Career Altering’: LIV Golf Pro’s Honest Statement on Jon Rahm’s True Nature Speaks Volumes

It was a huge moment for LIV Golf when Jon Rahm joined the breakaway league. However, his impact on LIV Golf goes far beyond trophies and headlines. For Caleb Surratt, the Spaniard’s influence has already changed the course of his young career.

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“Yeah, I mean it’s been career-altering for sure. I’ve learned so much,” the 20-year-old Legion XIII star shared on the 5 Clubs Podcast when asked about his experience being with Jon Rahm. “I’ve become such a complete player at a young age and I can confidently say that without being around some of those guys and some of the other, really great players out there, I would have had a tough time learning what I’ve learned so far. But yeah, it’s been nothing but amazing. Jon’s been an amazing friend, been an amazing mentor.”

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Surratt spoke about how inspiring it was for him to witness someone like Jon Rahm lead a simple life, away from the glitz and glam of his career, making it a holistic learning experience.

“I think it’s just being around a guy like that, right, who is arguably one of the, like, definitely one of the best players in the world, right? You’re getting to see what he does on a daily basis, right? So, it’s kind of less sharing, and it’s more so just kind of witnessing the simplicity that he operates at, the high level that he operates,” he added.

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Caleb Surratt’s professional career has been very short. He turned pro in 2024 by joining Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, while he was still a sophomore at the University of Tennessee. While he was not a pro, he had made it to the top‑10 in amateur rankings and had Walker Cup experience. That’s what made him attractive to the team.

Rahm, too, acknowledged the American professional’s talent, calling him one of the brightest next-gen stars in the game. And since Surratt is in the Spaniard’s team, it has become Rahm’s responsibility to mentor him.

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But as the 22-year-old said, he didn’t even have to. Just watching him helped the young professional a lot. He said that, being a very young pro, he wanted to make a lot of changes and chase a lot of areas. But it was his team captain who taught him the importance of being consistent.

Imago Credits: Caleb Surratt, Instagram

That’s exactly what he said after scoring his then-career-best round of 61 at PIF Saudi International 2025. After the round, he said that just being around Rahm and watching him eat, train, practice, and be consistent helped Surratt create a blueprint for himself. He even credited Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton for helping him play his best.

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“He’s really been on my side,” Surratt said about Jon Rahm. “Couldn’t be more thankful to him. I’m almost in tears thinking about it, how much he’s helped me out.”

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This statement shows how much the young American looks up to Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, too, hasn’t been short in returning praises.

He publicly praised Surratt’s grit and called both him and Tom McKibbin professionals who don’t lack fight. Then, in 2025, when the American pro made it to the top 3 for the first time at LIV Golf UK, he called it his “first podium finish.”

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Everything Surratt has learned from Jon Rahm is now yielding results.

Caleb Surratt earns a US Open 2026 spot

Caleb Surratt joined LIV Golf straight out of college in 2024. This made the 22-year-old’s chances of winning an opportunity to play a major event slim. However, he has finally landed his first major appearance at the 2026 US Open.

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Playing through the final qualifying at Dallas Athletic Club on May 18, 2026, he secured the last available spot. He was one of three LIV players to advance from that site, alongside Peter Uihlein (medalist) and Graeme McDowell. Eugenio Chacarra also had a chance to get an alternate spot, but he withdrew midway. Many thought Chacarra’s move was bizarre, but he explained it, and it sounded quite understandable.

Surratt finished his 36‑hole round at 3‑under par. He was tied with five other golfers and had to enter a six‑for‑one playoff for the ninth and final spot. He won the playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole and clinched his ticket to Shinnecock Hills.

The young professional was naturally happy about it.

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Sharing his happiness on X, he wrote, “A day I won’t forget.”

While he called it a naturally emotional experience, he also framed it as a natural progression. He moved from college-level links to a full-blown men’s majors. So, it was a huge milestone for him.

Now, with a spot at the 2026 US Open secured, Caleb Surratt’s rapid rise is starting to match the belief Jon Rahm has shown in him since day one. If the young LIV Golf star is already calling Rahm’s influence “career-altering,” it raises an interesting question about just how high his ceiling could be over the next few years.