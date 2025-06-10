‘Been in Dark Places’: Xander Schauffele Shows True Colors on YouTube Golf Before US Open

The YouTube golf resistance is gaining momentum. After Rory McIlroy dismissed YouTube golf content creation at The PLAYERS, declaring “I’m not of that generation… I’m happy for the people that enjoy it, but I enjoy something else,” another major champion has joined the skeptics’ club. However, Xander Schauffele’s recent stance reveals an interesting twist—he’s against creating content but perfectly fine consuming it.

So, the golf world witnessed this authentic moment during Monday’s U.S. Open press conference at Oakmont, when Xander Schauffele was asked about joining the YouTube content creator trend. However, Schauffele’s response revealed the generational divide splitting the professional golf world.

When reporters mentioned that “the reigning champ really loves being a YouTube golfer, and Tommy Fleetwood just started his own YouTube account,” they asked if Schauffele ever wanted to create his channel. His response was immediate and telling. “Is that like a serious question?” Schauffele asked, all confused, delivering perhaps the most honest take on YouTube golf from a major champion. While his “serious question” jab cleared his feelings about creation, that doesn’t mean he is against seeing what others are doing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

You see, Schauffele revealed his practical use of YouTube for course preparation. This year, he watched the 2016 U.S. Open coverage to study how players approached Oakmont’s challenges. “I watched some of that coverage there just to see sort of how guys were hitting shots and how the ball was reacting,” he explained, showing YouTube’s value beyond swing tips. This was not the first time he had done this. At the Royal Troon last year, he did something similar.

AD

After winning his second major, he revealed that watching a YouTube video of Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson’s epic record-breaking duel in the previous Open at Royal Troon helped him secure the win. “I actually watched the highlights of Phil and Henrik to motivate myself for this week – I guess that paid off,” he shared. His candid follow-up at the Oakmont revealed the human side that content creators often miss.

“I’ve been in dark places where I’ve looked up swing tip things on YouTube as well, trying to make sense of it, just like every golfer has,” he confessed with laughter. Schauffele added that he’s “luckily not there anymore, which is probably healthy for myself and my family.”

This admission shows how even elite players struggle with their games. Moreover, it highlights the difference between consuming content and creating it for millions of followers. The world No. 3 demonstrated that authentic vulnerability resonates more than manufactured entertainment.

Additionally, Schauffele’s response suggests that not every tour pro feels pressured to become a content creator. Therefore, his honest reaction shows stark contrast to the current YouTube golf boom.

Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood lead YouTube golf revolution

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau continues revolutionizing how golfers connect with fans. His YouTube channel now boasts 2.03 million subscribers and over 341 million total views. Moreover, DeChambeau has invested over $1 million into production quality and employs nearly ten full-time staff members.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The financial returns are becoming substantial. DeChambeau currently earns between $20,000 and $45,000 monthly from his channel. Furthermore, his collaboration with President Donald Trump generated 13 million views, though proceeds went to charity.

Tommy Fleetwood recently joined this trend, launching his YouTube channel on June 9, 2025. His debut video immediately attracted over 50,000 views within 24 hours. Additionally, Fleetwood’s content focuses on major championship preparation and behind-the-scenes practice routines.

Nevertheless, both tours are actively embracing the platform’s potential to reach new audiences. The numbers tell a compelling story about YouTube’s growing influence. DeChambeau’s channel now surpasses both the PGA Tour’s and LIV Golf’s official YouTube channels in subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More tour professionals are recognizing the platform’s potential for building personal brands. However, the platform requires significant investment and constant content creation. Therefore, players must choose between focusing purely on competition or splitting attention with entertainment.

Schauffele’s authentic response reminds us that success doesn’t require following every trend. Instead, staying true to your personality and priorities often resonates more powerfully than chasing viral moments. The choice between authenticity and audience engagement will continue to define how the next generation of golf connects with fans.