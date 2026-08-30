‘Been So Long’: LPGA Star Breaks Down in Tears After Emotional Win After 2-Years at FM Championship

Ruoning Yin had already racked up six top-10 finishes this season, but victory continued to elude the 23-year-old. That drought ended Sunday at the FM Championship, where Yin was chasing the lion’s share of the $4.4 million purse. Her emotions were already beginning to surface before the final putt on the 18th green, and once the victory was secured, the moment overwhelmed her. Yin dropped to her knees as tears began to flow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think it’s been — it’s just been so long since my last win,” she said about her emotional finish. “And then I know I work hard, and also my team, my mom is here. Just everything just comes together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With her mother watching at TPC Boston, Yin finally ended a nearly two-year drought, winning her sixth LPGA Tour title. Her last win came in October 2024 at the Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club. But what made this win so emotional was that it represented her return to form.

After arriving on the LPGA Tour, Yin had racked up five wins in a span of 18 months. So the lack of wins over the past two years was especially painful to live through. But a win was bound to come, as she had already recorded two runner-up finishes this season, alongside a T4 at the CPKC Women’s Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think this one definitely boost my confidence a little bit more, and, you know, I just want to enjoy the moment,” she added.

Despite eventually lifting the trophy, Yin’s opening round offered little indication that victory was on the horizon. She began with a 1-under 71 before finding her rhythm, following it up with rounds of 65, 68 and 70 to steadily climb the leaderboard. The 23-year-old finished 14-under overall, two shots ahead of runner-up Hyo Joo Kim.

ADVERTISEMENT

This win came after Yin had entered into a lighthearted bet with her coach.

Ruoning Yin revealed how a bet helped her get back into contention

After round two, Yin was back in contention at the FM Championship, and a playful bet with her coach may have provided the extra motivation she needed. Her 7-under 65 on Friday lifted her from 24th into a tie for fourth at 8-under overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yin revealed that her coach had threatened to leave Saturday morning unless she delivered a certain score.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He told me he’s going to leave (Saturday) morning,” Yin said. “Unless you finish 7-under (Friday), I’ll stay for the weekend.”

Yin finished exactly 7-under, carding eight birdies to make good on the challenge in the second round. Her resurgence also came as she tried to remain patient in her pursuit of a victory, finishing with a 14-under.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I’ve been chasing the win for a little bit,” Yin admitted, recalling her coach’s advice at the start of the week. “Your game is right there. You just need to be a little bit more patient.”

That said, the win may have come a bit late for Ruoning Yin. But better late than never. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season looks like.