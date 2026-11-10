‘Been Training Quite a Bit’: Tiger Woods Drops Golf Return Update With Potential Appearance Just Weeks Away

Tiger Woods has once again left golf fans waiting for an answer about his return. Every offseason, fans look for signs of when he might play again, but clear updates are rare. This time, however, Woods offered a small hint. Tiger Woods has finally given golf fans a small reason to feel hopeful about his return. In a clip shared by SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, the 15-time major champion offered a fresh update on how he is feeling and his recent training. The Hero World Challenge, which he hosts in the Bahamas, begins on December 3, just 23 days away.

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Asked when fans will see him back on the course, Woods said, “ Well, I’m feeling better No doubt about that. I’ve been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero. I’m there either way. So I’ll see you there.”

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The stakes of that answer come from how long Woods has been away. The 50-year-old hasn’t competed in an official professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championship. He missed the cut at Royal Troon, then ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March 2025 while training for a comeback. His seventh back procedure followed on October 10, 2025.

The contrast with last year is stark. At last year’s Hero, Woods said he had only just been cleared to chip and putt and was not yet permitted to take a full swing. Hitting full shots, let alone walking 72 holes, is a long way from that.

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The event gives him a soft landing. It is a 20-man, 72-hole, no-cut tournament at Albany Golf Club, with a $5 million purse and a $1 million winner’s share. When the field was announced, Woods wasn’t among the confirmed players, though three tournament exemptions had yet to be filled.

Seven of the world’s top 10 players are expected to compete at the Hero World Challenge. The field includes Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Both players are chasing a record third title at Albany. Golf Channel will show all four rounds, while NBC will cover the weekend rounds. The tournament would attract even more attention if Woods decides to play.

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PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner, who is a close friend of Woods, has been confident about his return. Speaking on the Fore Play podcast last month, Kisner said Woods could play both the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie. He even made his prediction clear: “He’s going to play both.”

The PNC Championship could offer Woods another chance to return to competition. Organizers are reportedly keeping a spot open for Woods and Charlie, who is now 17. Golf Digest has also suggested that the family event could be an easier way for Woods to return, especially with the Hero taking place just a week earlier. However, neither Woods nor his team has confirmed his participation. Kisner’s comments remain his own prediction.

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The next few weeks could bring more clarity. The Hero World Challenge is expected to announce its final field and remaining exemptions soon. An official commitment from Tiger Woods would finally answer the biggest question surrounding the tournament. For now, fans have only his latest update that he is feeling better and training again.