Before U.S. Open, Justin Thomas Sparks Strong Emotions Among Fans With Candid ‘No Filter’ Take

Note to self: being a professional golfer doesn’t make you immune to rookie mistakes. Justin Thomas just proved this point hilariously four days before the U.S. Open. His putting practice session turned into an impromptu solar experiment. The results were… well, let’s say #nofilter was the perfect hashtag choice.

Thomas’s June 8th X post delivered a simple message. “Note to self… don’t do mirror putting work in the middle of the day #nofilter.” His images told the complete story perfectly. A putting mirror created blinding reflections under intense sunlight. Meanwhile, Thomas’s squinting selfie captured the painful aftermath.

The world’s fifth-ranked golfer faced golf’s most common practice hazard. Approximately 75% of Tour professionals use putting mirrors regularly. These reflective training aids are utilized by 16 of the world’s top 20 players. The mirrors help golfers achieve better alignment and eye position.

These surfaces help golfers check their setup precisely. They ensure the eyes are positioned directly over the ball correctly. Additionally, they maintain proper shoulder alignment consistently. Cameron Smith credits mirrors for his championship success. Similarly, Brian Harman used them for his 2023 Open victory.

However, timing becomes everything with these helpful tools. They become dangerous liabilities against the midday sun. Thomas’s mishap proved that even meticulous preparation can go sideways. This incident highlighted the practical challenges facing elite professionals daily.

The timing is significant for Thomas’s putting renaissance, mainly because his green-reading preparation matters enormously just days before the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Thomas revolutionized his performance through an unlikely collaboration with Xander Schauffele earlier this year. JT needed it after he posted the worst putting stats at Valspar last year. From a strokes-gained perspective, he didn’t come close to the 7.024 strokes he lost with the putter on Saturday that weekend. He didn’t putt longer than 2 feet 9 inches that day. The two spent three hours comparing notes in South Florida during the winter offseason, leading to Thomas’s breakthrough at RBC Heritage in April.

“I called Xander at the end of last year because I think he’s one of the best putters in fundamentals,” Thomas revealed after his RBC Heritage victory. Schauffele, ranked 12th in strokes gained putting, shared crucial insights about setup and stroke mechanics. The mentorship completely transformed Thomas’s approach.

Results speak volumes about the effectiveness of their collaboration. Thomas jumped from 174th in putting in 2024 to 20th in 2025. His stroke gained putting improved from -0.478 to +0.432 this season. Most impressively, he leads the tour with a 1.6 putting average. This dramatic turnaround helped end his 2-year, 10-month victory drought at RBC Heritage.

Thomas’s honest admission resonated with golf fans worldwide instantly. The post generated 85.8K views quickly. Subsequently, fans flooded the responses with a range of emotions, from sympathy to outright humor.

Justin Thomas Fan Reactions Show Relatable Appeal

“You could start a campfire with that thing, damn,” one fan wrote. This comment perfectly captures the intensity of the reflected sunlight. Another simply responded with “Omg my eyes.” Friends reference, we guess!

Many fans related to his experience personally. “Made this mistake once or twice myself,” one golfer admitted. This response highlighted the universal nature of Thomas’s mishap. Golf fans showed their technical curiosity simultaneously. “How many wraps on the Super Stroke?” someone asked.

This question revealed their attention to detail regarding equipment. Even Thomas’s mishap couldn’t diminish their focus on his Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 putter setup.

Playful responses continued to flow steadily throughout the day. “Dude, stop 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Getting that face tan,” fans wrote enthusiastically. Others joked about potential tan lines. “You get tan lines on your face? Lol” became another popular response.

Some followers offered practical solutions in addition to humor. “You can do this because you use @wearspf_,” one noted helpfully. JT launched his sunscreen brand, WearSPF, and it was inspired by the skin cancer scare he endured.

The overwhelmingly positive engagement highlighted Thomas’s authentic appeal. His willingness to share practice mishaps creates genuine connections with recreational players. This relatability, combined with his putting transformation, makes him a compelling figure heading into golf’s toughest test at Oakmont.