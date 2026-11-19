19 birdies in three rounds. That is what Tiger Woods delivered the last time he returned to the Hero World Challenge, and his takeaway from that week was not about the scoring. He called getting off to a decent start “the most concerning part of the game.” Now Woods is back at the same event from December 3 to 6 in Albany, his first tournament since the 2024 Open Championship, and the part he was worried about has not gotten any easier.

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“I don’t know how healthy he is. I have no idea,” On the Fore Play podcast, the host, Rigs, said of his health.

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They also spoke about what he has meant to the game. After more than two years away from competitive golf, Woods announced his place. The comeback comes after a difficult recovery that included a ruptured left Achilles in March 2025 and another back surgery in October that year.

“Can we, like, enjoy Tiger Woods playing golf for a long period of time, where it doesn’t feel like every time we’re watching him it’s the beginning of a tragedy,” they added.

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The hosts discussed that without Woods, there would be no golf podcasts and spoke about how he had already given the golfing world a lot.

“Because I think with Tiger Woods, we’re good. Like, we’re good,” the hosts further added. “…He’s given us more than anybody. Signed, sealed, delivered. We’ll take it.”

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At 50, Woods has more than rust to shake off. His comeback follows a ruptured Achilles, severe leg injuries, and multiple back surgeries. After everything his body has endured, the real question is whether he can make it through 72 holes.

He arrives with 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 majors, but he has not competed officially since missing the cut at Royal Troon in July 2024. He had surgery on a lower back nerve impingement that September, ruptured his Achilles tendon the following March, and had a disc replaced in his lower back in October 2025. He has not played four rounds in a tournament since the 2024 Masters.

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In its own way, the venue offers Woods some relief. He hosts the 20-player event, which has no cut, and the course’s flat layout makes for an easier walk. Woods is one of three exemptions in the field, alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

Optimism had been building after Woods played in the TGL championship match in March, with hopes of a Masters appearance. Three days later came a crash in Jupiter Island. Less than a week before the Masters, he announced an indefinite break to seek treatment outside the United States. In September, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and refusing a urine test.

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Tiger Woods has been here before. In 2022, he planned to make the Hero his first start since The Open at St. Andrews. He withdrew with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which he said was “making it difficult to walk.”

The 2017 return went the other way. After spinal fusion surgery that April, he wondered whether he would compete again, then tied for ninth in the Bahamas. He has won the Hero five times, most recently in 2011. His last appearance as a player came in 2023, when he finished 18th of 20.

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The same event has produced both a withdrawal in 2022 and a tie for ninth in 2017.

The Hero World Challenge is not an official PGA Tour event, but it still offers world ranking points.

But there is a sadder side to Woods’ repeated comebacks. His 2021 car crash nearly cost him his right leg, and the injuries changed what he could expect from his golf career. In an interview with Golf Digest later that year, Woods admitted that playing a full schedule was no longer realistic.

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He would have to choose a few tournaments instead. For a player who once dominated the sport and seemed almost impossible to stop, that was a painful change. The surgeries continued, and his body kept giving him new reasons to stay away from the course. Now, at 50, Woods is preparing for another return, but the question is no longer just how well he can play. It is whether his body will allow him to keep playing at all.