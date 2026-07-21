‘Beginning of Forever’: Nelly Korda & Co. Celebrate as Brooke Henderson Announces Engagement With Baseball Star

Things keep getting only better for Brooke Henderson. She was only a few inches away from bagging her third major victory in France. While she could not do that, the Canadian pro attained the most untouchable LPGA record: carding 6 eagles in a single tournament, men or women. Only 8 days from this great feat, Henderson’s life has taken another pleasant turn.

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Taking to her Instagram, she updated her followers about her engagement to minor league baseball player Ricky Castro.

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The athletic duo shared their engagement photos while Henderson flaunted her big diamond, and the caption read, “Engaged! 7•14•26. The beginning of forever. We are beyond excited and blessed to announce our engagement with one another! 🥰 God is so good for giving us each other! But the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13) Thank you for all the warm messages we have received so far. Mr. and Mrs. coming soon!”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Henderson met Castro in early 2025 at her home golf club in Naples, Florida. He was there with some of his teammates and wasn’t expecting to find love. It was the same for Henderson, who was at the club for a practice round with her sister.

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But Henderson and Castro hit it off and started dating in March of that year. It took a few months, but in August, Henderson hard-launched the Minnesota Twins pitcher through another Instagram post and made it official. Since then, the LPGA star has been quite public about their relationship and what makes it stronger.

While religious devotion bonds them together, coming from a sports background has also strengthened their relationship.

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Henderson admitted to Golfweek last August, “I feel like this life out here is pretty difficult because you travel so much. He’s traveling a lot, I’m traveling a lot, so he really understands the lifestyle and all that it takes to perform at your best. So he’s very understanding that way, which I think is really key in a relationship out here.”

And with that understanding, Henderson will soon become another LPGA pro to be a bride. This news, as expected, sent a wave through the golf world.

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Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and more pay their regards

Love is in the LPGA Tour’s air! Brooke Henderson joins the long list of women golfers who have taken a big step in their personal lives recently. This was celebrated by Nelly Korda, who also got engaged to her long-term boyfriend in November last year.

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So, she was more than happy to join the comment section of the post and wish the couple “Congratulations” with two red hearts.

Recently married Lexi Thompson also chimed in to wish the couple for this new chapter and mentioned, “So happy for you both!! Congratulations !❤️❤️”

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Nelly and Lexi were not the only LPGA stars happy about Henderson’s engagement; pros like Michelle Wie West, Rose Zhang, Alison Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, and more posted similar congratulatory messages.

Another had a message for Ricky Castro and said, “Luckiest man in the world ❤️.”

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As Henderson moves on with her life, she will be preparing for the final women’s major at Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club. With her current form, a third major title may not be too far.