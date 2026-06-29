‘Being More Intentional’: Jena Sims Shares Major Change She Made After Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Move

It’s been half a year since Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour after a four-year stint with LIV Golf. Despite the shakeup, little has changed for the former World No. 1, who has already teed it up in 13 PGA Tour events this season. The adjustment, however, has been more noticeable for his wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jena Sims. Responding to a fan’s question on her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old revealed the biggest change she’s had to make since Koepka returned to the PGA Tour.

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“I’m being more intentional with the wags and my female friendships,” Sims wrote on her Instagram story. “I attend the wives events and want relationships with these amazing women 🤍 I didn’t really do that the first go around. Not sure why! This is me being super classy at the last outing.”

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Earlier this month, Sims told People Magazine that being back on the PGA Tour “feels like home.” The 37-year-old, who has been part of the golf world since she began dating Koepka in 2015, said she was warmly welcomed back into the group of players’ wives and girlfriends. She also highlighted the strong friendships she has built over the years, particularly through team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

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Sims has also been spotted at multiple tournaments supporting Brooks since his return, including the WM Phoenix Open, THE PLAYERS Championship, and U.S. Open. But her second shot at bettering her relationship became possible because Koepka announced last December that he was leaving the Saudi Arabia PIF-funded team. He had claimed that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

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The 36-year-old then applied for reinstatement into the PGA Tour and got the green light under specific conditions. He has since played in 13 tournaments, made the cut 9 times, and recorded 6 top-25 finishes. While Sims looks to get more involved with Golf WAGs, she recently made headlines for revealing her crush. And Koepka, surprisingly, wasn’t him.

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Earlier this month, during an interview with People Magazine, she recalled meeting the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. There, Kelce teamed up with her husband, Brooks Koepka, during the Annexus Pro-Am. Sims even confessed she dressed differently for the occasion because she was so excited to meet him.

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“I mean, he’s my hall pass, and Brooks knows that,” she joked. “Brooks was like, ‘You are ridiculous’… I planned my outfit. I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce.”

She also revealed Kelce remembered her when they crossed paths again at the Masters.

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“At the Masters this past year, he came straight up to me and was like, ‘Hey, it’s good to see you again.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. You remember?’”

Despite the playful confession, Sims emphasized her devotion to Koepka.

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“I have a pretty good setup,” she added. “I won’t change it for the world.”

Since Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour, it appears Jena Sims has been enjoying all the changes she had to make. Perhaps you can expect her to appear at more tournaments to support her husband.