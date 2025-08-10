Ben Griffin Admits Beating World No. 1 Isn’t His ‘Favorite Memory’ of 2025 Season

Ben Griffin’s 2025 season felt like watching a friend chase a dream they just couldn’t let go of. Week after week, he showed up with that same determined look, the one that said he knew exactly what he wanted. Fans followed every near miss, every pressure-packed Sunday, until he finally pulled it off under the spotlight. But when asked about his favorite memory, he didn’t choose that defining win. Which moment meant even more?

In a recent video of the PGA Tour, he was asked what his favourite memory of the year he answered, “I’d say getting the first win with Andrew Novak at the Zurich Classic has to be number one. The emotions, you can’t describe them. Like it’s just out of body experiences kind of the last couple of holes and making that winning putt.” In New Orleans, alongside Andrew Novak, Griffin ended years of setbacks to claim his first PGA Tour win — a moment he called “the sweetest” of his year. It proved he still had it and that the long climb back was worth every step.

That win became the spark for everything that followed. “It definitely set the stage. I felt extremely confident in my abilities coming down the stretch at the Charles Schwab. I was obviously playing really good golf at the time…was kind of building a ton of confidence after that first win. I was way more calm and composed down the stretch than maybe I would have been had I not gotten over the hump.” That Zurich win marked his first PGA Tour title and a mental breakthrough, giving him the belief to come back and take his first solo victory at the Charles Schwab, then push Scottie Scheffler all the way to a runner-up finish at the Memorial. “Just needed to go out and just execute the shots. And yeah, even kind of going out of that into the next week at the Memorial battling it out with Scottie and into the summer having a bunch of top 10s after that or top 15s…you know, 10th at the US Open.”

Ben Griffin of the United States poses for a photo with the Leonard Trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025

After the breakthrough win at the Zurich Classic, Griffin’s game took off. He scored top-10 finishes in two majors, tying for 8th at the PGA Championship and 10th at the U.S. Open. Between those, he captured the Charles Schwab Challenge title at 12-under, winning by a single shot over Matti Schmid. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 he’d been chasing all year, never truly mounted a Sunday charge despite a sparkling 64 on Saturday. He opened with a steady 68, stumbled slightly with a 71 on Friday, surged into contention with that third-round 64, and closed with a 69 to finish 8-under, tied for fourth—still four shots back of Griffin.

What makes Griffin’s favorite memory, the Zurich Classic win, especially ironic is that all season his primary focus was on one goal beating Scottie Scheffler, the 2025 PGA Championship winner and World No. 1. At the Memorial Tournament, Griffin expressed his fierce determination, saying, “Obviously, Scottie Scheffler’s the best player in the world, but… No. 1 can be beat.” His confidence was clear as he challenged the status quo. After finishing second at the Memorial, Griffin’s hunger only grew stronger. He admitted during the U.S Open, “I am excited to take down Scottie. After Memorial, I was so disappointed in finishing second… if I go back two years, like I mean it’d be the greatest thing.” This wasn’t just about winning tournaments; it was a personal mission fueled by a long-standing rivalry and a deep desire to prove himself against the very best.

But in the end, the challenges and bold warnings meant nothing compared to the emotional victory at the Zurich Classic. Griffin’s journey and breakthrough didn’t just resonate with fans and fellow players, it also caught the attention of golf’s most revered figure.

“The Golden Bear” Praises Griffin’s Rise While Highlighting the Road Ahead

Ben Griffin’s remarkable run this season hasn’t just caught the eyes of fans and fellow competitors, it’s drawn praise from one of golf’s greatest icons, Jack Nicklaus. At the Memorial Tournament, Nicklaus didn’t hold back his admiration, saying, “I don’t think I played nearly as well as he played. He’s playing better than I played and is more consistent. He’s just been playing fantastic, and I love watching him play. Whether it’s here or on the television or whatever it is, I love to watch. Anytime he’s playing, I want to watch.” Coming from the man with a record 18 major championships, this kind of praise is a testament to how far Griffin has come, especially after his long and difficult road back to the top level of golf.

However, Nicklaus also put into perspective the challenge Griffin still faces in trying to catch World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He noted that Griffin, along with other talented players, is still “not in Scheffler’s league.” This candid observation serves as both a reality check and a motivation for Griffin, who respects Nicklaus’s words and sees them as fuel to keep improving. Griffin’s consistent play and the spotlight from a golfing legend show that his comeback isn’t just a story of return; it’s a growing threat to the very best in the game.