Ben Griffin Finds No Sympathy as He Reveals the Health Battle Behind an Unusual Action on Course

Over the years, golf apparel has been shaped by trends and requirements for the game. From the shoes on your feet to the headgear, every apparel choice plays a role in how you look, feel, and perform your best. Many would disagree, but looking your best on the course has a psychological impact on your confidence levels. While this is subjective, it eventually does play a role. It doesn’t mean you always choose fashion over comfort, but who said you can’t have both? Ben Griffin is the epitome of that. While his streak of good results continues, as he is in contention for the title at the Memorial Tournament, his choice to wear sunglasses on the course did not go down too well with the fans.

During a recent interview with the PGA Tour post-round, when Griffin was asked about him sporting sunglasses on the course and why other golfers typically don’t wear them, “Yeah, it’s interesting. Um, after learning a little bit more about my experience, I am a little surprised that more golfers don’t,” he stated, hinting at how the constant exposure to UV rays can be harmful, but despite knowing this, the majority of golfers are still not seen wearing any eye protection. But his reason for wearing sunglasses is due to a medical condition that causes him discomfort on the course.

“But, uh, yeah, I mean, I see floaters; I have really bad vision. So, about a year ago is when I started seeing floaters, and I went to an eye doctor, uh, my retina was starting to kind of detach itself. I had retinal holes, so I had to go get, um, basically laser surgery to fill in those holes. I had 8 retinal holes in both eyes, so I was at risk of losing vision, maybe within 5 or 6 months when I got the treatment. So, um… I still see the floaters. It was just like, uh… I had to get the surgery just to maintain my level. Um, because of that, when I wear sunglasses, it’s a little bit darker out, so I don’t necessarily see the floaters as well. So, if it’s really bright out and I’m not wearing sunglasses, I look into the clouds or whatever, like I see black stuff everywhere,” he shared.

Griffin revealed how he found out about the condition in 2023, owing to his nearsightedness. He disclosed, “I wear contacts and my vision is 20/20 with contacts in, but my eye’s basically, instead of it being a perfect circle, it’s more of an oval and so it’s stretched out. So the retina that attaches is kind of being stretched as well as the eye gets smaller,” he shared last year.

While his need for wearing sunglasses stems from a medical reason that affects his vision, it is a necessity for him rather than just for fashionable reasons. Despite this, his eyewear has drawn attention, and fans have been anything but sympathetic.

Despite his condition, fans were not kind to Griffin

One user commented, “I like Ben but man his shades are hideous,” probably hinting that Griffin has won hearts in the golfing community with his current season on Tour and his inspirational journey, but his choice of eyewear is not reflective of good fashion for a PGA Tour player. Another user wrote — “I’m convinced Ben is a AI robot golfer,” possibly referring to his choice of sunglasses, which might be giving him a robotic look or merely because of his game face.

Ben Griffin is not the only one who has been seen sporting eyewear during these rounds. Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler are also been sporting sunglasses for a long time now, and clearly it has only helped them. But one user felt that Griffin could never be like Phil Mickelson, as he also wears aviators on a course like Mickelson does, but does not replicate the same aura that the six-time major champion did — “He will never be Mickelson, and it makes him impossible to cheer for.”

The Memorial Tournament was not the first time that we saw the two-time PGA Tour winner sport sunglasses. He’s been wearing them since the RBC Canadian Open last June, where he endorsed U Swing, his current eyewear sponsor. “Baffles me it took a year for someone to ask this question,” a user commented, implying that it took so long for someone to ask Griffin this question, and how no one’s curiosity piqued when they saw his first appearance. It only goes on to show how uncommon it is for golfers to wear sunglasses when they actually should.

Another user also hinted at how his medical condition might hamper his possible victory at the Memorial, given he’s just one shot behind Scottie Scheffler: “Floaters? Good luck, dude. Sheffler is going to step on your throat tomorrow,” implying Scheffler’s reputation for aggressive playing style and his ability to close out tournaments with strong performances.

This backlash highlights the harsh reality athletes face when they deviate from the norm, even for legitimate health reasons. But over time, performance speaks louder than appearance, and the Memorial is a platform for Ben Griffin to prove that he is not distracted by this unnecessary noise.