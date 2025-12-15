Ben Griffin’s Wife Dana Myeroff Opens Up on PGA Tour Reality Days After Wedding

Golf analysts Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner named Ben Griffin the “biggest overachiever” after he collected three PGA Tour wins and joined elite company in 2025. The 29-year-old stunned everyone with a season that saw him in the runner-up spot twice and twelve times in the top-10. A December wedding to Dana Myeroff capped off the year, and in Sunday’s PGA Tour video, his wife revealed what she believes made the difference.

“Golf is funny,” she said, “because it’s an individual sport, but when you surround yourself with the right team, it leads to amazing results, and I think this year just goes to prove he’s surrounded by the right people.”

While golf demands solo execution under pressure, she recognized that Griffin’s achievements stemmed from a carefully chosen circle of support. And even Griffin himself acknowledged this foundation.

“Knowing that you have support in your corner, and fortunately for me, I had a good group around me that all wanted me to succeed,” he added.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 22: Ben Griffin USA hits his tee shot on hole 4 during the second round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 22, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 22 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2508221206

And that group includes more than just coaches and trainers.

Among them is Doug, who Dana described as “a really important person” in Griffin’s life and who officiated their wedding. Doug reflected on this bond, too.

“It was an incredible honor to be able to officiate Ben and Dana’s wedding, but he’s really grown to be almost a part of the family,” he said. “Ben’s done a really, really smart job of putting the right people around him and creating an incredible environment for excellence.”

Pro golfer Ben Griffin married Dana Myeroff in a ‘refined tropical luxury’-themed wedding on Dec. 6 in Palm Beach, which was attended by 125 guests. Given that the couple was “on the road” most of the year due to the PGA Tour’s “really demanding schedule,” they heavily relied on their wedding planner. Meredith Falk of GLDN Events, to craft their dream wedding weekend.

The festivities began on Thursday, Dec. 4, with a family-only dinner at upscale-casual restaurant Buccan, followed by time back at The Colony Hotel’s bar with everyone in town. The next afternoon, on Friday, Dec. 5, was a rehearsal lunch aboard the private yacht Mariner III, then a welcome party at The Brazilian Court Hotel.

Coming back to Griffin’s grind, he works daily with Derek Smith, his trainer in Jupiter, Florida. “I’m very blessed and grateful for a lot of people in my life that have given me this opportunity,” he said.

Now, looking back at his 2025 journey, the support backs what his wife said.

Imago Source: Ben Griffin Instagram

Ben Griffin achieved his big breakthrough in April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he and Andrew Novak won their first professional title together. He won his first solo title at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on May 25. In November, he won the World Wide Technology Championship, setting a competition record with a final-round score of 63. Griffin finished that tournament with a total of 259 strokes, two strokes ahead of the second-place player.

These three wins put him on a list alongside Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the only players to reach that number in 2025. Those performances earned him a nomination for the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award. Now that’s pretty fancy stuff for a guy who hadn’t won on tour before 2025 and who once (briefly) walked away from pro golf for a 9-to-5 desk job.

His grind through the 30 events on the PGA Tour showed not only his talent but also the support of his team in helping him succeed. But can he keep it up for the coming season?

Ben Griffin is locked in for key 2026 PGA Tour events

Ben Griffin’s great results in 2025 have guaranteed him a spot among the early commitments for important PGA Tour events in 2026. Tournament directors have already confirmed his participation in the American Express event in January.

Griffin will arrive in the Coachella Valley as one of golf’s biggest stars after making his first U.S. Ryder Cup team. His T-7 finish at the 2025 American Express foreshadowed his breakout season. The tournament lasts for 54 holes and takes place on three courses. The top 65 pros will play in the final round.

The American Express will be held from January 19 to 25, 2026, in the Coachella Valley. It will feature 156 professionals and 156 amateurs competing on three courses: the Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and the La Quinta Country Club.

The support system powered Griffin’s remarkable 2025. As the American Express unfolds in January, the question remains: can that foundation carry him through another championship season?