‘Beneficial’: Rory McIlroy Speaks in Favour of LIV Golfers’ PGA Tour Return as DP World Tour Holds Firm on Its Restrictions

Rory McIlroy has never hidden his opposition to LIV Golf. But with the breakaway league’s future uncertain, he is open to welcoming some of its players back.

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Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi on October 13, McIlroy said he would personally vote to let them return to the PGA Tour, and interestingly, his comments come as the DP World Tour takes a tougher line and forces players to choose between its circuit and LIV’s proposed new version.

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Asked whether he would vote to bring LIV players back, McIlroy answered: “Yes, I would. I think a rising tide lifts all boats, and I think having some of these players back is beneficial for the business of the tours, absolutely.”

He was giving a personal view on how he would vote, and the PGA Tour has announced no policy change.

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Rory McIlroy was blunt about how LIV had been run. “LIV had probably like half of a good idea that was executed pretty poorly,” he said. “They had a lot of capital, but I think a lot of that capital was wasted in some ways, and I think they could have used that money a lot more strategically, and they could have partnered with some of the governing bodies of the game, and they certainly could have done better things with it, instead of just enriching tour pros that were already making a lot of money.”

His criticism was aimed at LIV’s execution and strategy, not an endorsement of the league.

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McIlroy acknowledged that his own interests were part of the picture. “Tiger and I, at the very start, back in 2022, when this thing kicked off, we were certainly the two that were maybe the most vocal against it, but we were probably the two that had the most to lose as well, in terms of our stature within the PGA Tour,” he said. He added: “Everyone around the game has interests, and we were about to launch TGL.”

TGL required PGA Tour membership, so players who moved to LIV could no longer take part.

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Rory McIlroy said both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are run for their members, so their leaders should listen to the players before deciding whether former LIV golfers can return. He understands that those who stayed with the tours might feel it is unfair if others can come back without facing any consequences. At the same time, he believes having more top players could attract greater interest and increase revenue, allowing everyone to benefit.

The PGA Tour has already offered a limited way back. In January, Brooks Koepka returned through its Returning Member Program, which required him to make a $5 million donation to charity and give up player equity grants for five years. However, CEO Brian Rolapp said in September that the tour was not planning to bring back the same programme. So, McIlroy’s support does not mean other LIV players have a new way to return.

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LIV Golf has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on September 8 after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) decided to stop funding the league after the 2026 season. LIV plans to return in 2027 with a new setup called “LIV 2.0.” BC Partners has agreed to invest $300 million in exchange for an ownership stake if the restructuring goes ahead. Under the proposed deal, players would own 52.5% of the reorganized business. LIV has also asked the bankruptcy court for permission to end its existing player contracts, leaving many of its stars unsure about what comes next.

The DP World Tour has also taken a firm position. CEO Guy Kinnings recently confirmed that players who join LIV Golf 2.0 will not receive DP World Tour membership for the 2027 season. Rory McIlroy acknowledged that players must now choose between the two circuits, saying the time when they could try to compete on both tours was coming to an end. Kinnings also made the message clear: players need to decide where they want to play.

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McIlroy’s views on LIV players have changed over time. In June 2023, he said those who left the PGA Tour had “irreparably harmed this tour” and should face “consequences to actions.” By February 2024, however, he had softened his stance, admitting: “Obviously I changed my tune on [punishments] because I see where golf is.”

But his comments in August were still cautious. Ahead of the BMW Championship, McIlroy questioned whether LIV players had brought value to the league and warned that they faced a “tough, tough road back.” He also said they would not be welcomed back right away. His latest comments in New Delhi show a more open approach, as he now says he would personally vote to let LIV players return to the PGA Tour.

On September 15, the PGA Tour announced a new two-level competition format set to begin in 2028. CEO Brian Rolapp said the Tour was not planning to bring back the Returning Member Program it introduced in January. The new membership rules offer LIV players no clear way back, apart from going through Q School after spending a year away from unauthorised events. For now, finding a way for LIV players to return is not a priority for the PGA Tour.

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But McIlroy now believes bringing LIV players back could be good for business, but it may not sit well with those who stayed loyal to the tours. And that is where things get tricky. While he is ready to welcome them back, the PGA Tour has no current plan to reopen its return programme, and the DP World Tour has drawn a clear line for 2027. For now, McIlroy has made his position clear, but whether the tours will follow his lead is another question.