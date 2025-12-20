Bernhard Langer’s Son Jason Explains the Reality of Life Under Father’s Legacy

The defending champion, Bernhard Langer, and his son, Jason Langer, will be back at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando for the 2025 PNC Championship on December 20–21. This incredible pair defended their title last year, but you know, unlike other famous parent-child duos competing in this tournament, Jason is not a professional golfer and actually works as an investment banking analyst in New York City. And before the 2025 event, the young analyst opened up about growing up under his legendary father’s shadow and revealed how he finally found his own path to loving the game.

“It was a big part of our life and family growing up, but I played all — every sport growing up. I really loved soccer; that was my favorite. Didn’t take golf as seriously until later on. There was never any pressure from my dad and parents to play golf in particular,” Jason said.

Despite that, pairing with his father, the legendary Bernhard Langer, Jason has won this event four times together so far and helped his father to overtake Raymond Floyd’s five-time winning record last season. Before Jason became the primary partner, Bernhard won this tournament twice with his older son, Stefan, back in 2005 and 2006.

The Wharton School graduate also shared, “[It] wasn’t until probably eighth or ninth grade that I started to take golf a little bit more seriously, played more junior events and decided that I wanted to try to play in college. It was really my own motivation and decision, which I think was kind of better that way for me to really want it for myself.”

Born in 2000, Jason graduated in economics and finance from The Wharton School and played collegiate golf at the University of Pennsylvania from 2018 to 2021. But Jason tasted his first success at age 14 during the 2014 championship before winning the trophy again in 2019. And by the time Jason first partnered with his legendary father, Bernhard already had 5 Ryder Cups in 10 times he played and served as the non-playing captain for another victorious team in 2004, totaling six wins and 29 PGA Tour championships under his name.

And this time, the duo is back once again to defend their title and is ready to win three times in a row for the first time in tournament history.

But Bernhard Langer enters this year’s Championship with a weaker record

The two-time Masters champion enters this year’s PNC Championship with zero wins and just six top-10 finishes on the 2025 PGA Tour Champions, which is very low for his standards. His best record of the season came around the start of the season when he finished tied for second at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai with a 16-under-par total score. In 2024, the veteran recorded one win and eight top-10 finishes in only 16 professional events before winning his record-breaking sixth PNC Championship.

The 2025 season also marked a very emotional milestone, The season was also an emotional one, as Bernhard Langer bid a final farewell to the Masters at Augusta National earlier this spring after failing to make the third round with a 3-over-par score. That’s why fans might not pick the older veteran to win against the younger hitters in the field. However, the two-time Masters winner actually loves being the underdog.

“For me personally, it just makes me focus even more. I seem to enjoy that challenge — to be the underdog or to play in tough circumstances. It just helps me to zero in even more,” Langer said of being not quite the people’s choice.

And the 2025 PNC Championship offers so many more fierce parent-child duos alongside the Langers’. John Daly and his son, “Little John,” are the biggest threats to the Langers’ goal of a “three-peat” as John Daly II has enjoyed a stellar 2025 season with wins at the Southern Amateur and Blessings Collegiate. He led the Arkansas Razorbacks with a scoring average of 72.21 while playing some truly incredible college golf. Meanwhile, Daly Sr. made every cut in 10 events but failed to crack the top 25 once.

The field also featured the 2022 champion, Vijay Singh and Qass Singh, and other duos like Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink, Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann, Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman, Nelly Korda and Petr Korda, and so many more to make the 2025 season stellar.