‘Best Decision’: Ex-LIV Star Makes Honest Admission on Defection While Announcing DP World Tour Return

From a record-breaking victory at Wentworth to an uncertain future after LIV Golf, Byeong Hun An has taken a difficult route through professional golf. The South Korean golfer announced himself with a six-shot win at the 2015 BMW PGA Championship, finishing at a tournament-record 21-under-par. That victory helped him earn his PGA Tour card for 2016. Eleven years later, however, his return to the DP World Tour came on far harder terms.

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An spoke about his LIV move on X on Thursday, saying he never regretted joining but felt it may not have been the best choice.

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“I stepped away from X for a while because I didn’t want all the rumors and noise coming into my head. I’ve never regretted my choice playing on LIV. It may not be the best decision looking back, but I enjoyed every moment while I was playing in the league. Holding onto the past and worrying about the future are two of the harmful things you can do to yourself. One door closed with LIV, but another has opened. I’m looking forward play 2027 season in @DPWorldTour again,” he wrote of his time in LIV Golf.

An finished tied for eighth at the DP World Tour’s final stage in Tarragona, Spain. He shot 28-under 400, with a 60s round in all six rounds and a closing 66, to finish inside the top 15 and ties who earned cards. “I got a job for next year, which is always a good thing,” he said in an interview posted on the tour’s website.

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An was not alone in having to find a new home after LIV Golf’s collapse. The 2026 DP World Tour Q-School became an important route for several former players looking to secure their future. Josele Ballester and John Catlin joined An among the three former LIV golfers who earned cards for 2027. All three finished inside the top 15 and ties after six rounds in Spain. Their results showed that returning to established tours would require more than simply waiting for an invitation. They had to earn their place again.

The DP World Tour could also look very different in 2027. Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and several other former LIV players are expected to feature on the European circuit. Some already have membership, while others have earned opportunities through their performances or existing exemptions. Reed’s return offers another example of how the tour can become a route back to the PGA Tour. He spent 2026 competing in Europe and moved into contention for a PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai.

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For An, however, the route was more demanding. He had to complete six rounds at Q-School and finish inside the qualifying positions to secure his place. His result gives him conditional playing status for 2027, rather than guaranteed entry into every tournament. That distinction matters as the DP World Tour prepares for an influx of established players. An will have to compete for his opportunities, even on a circuit where he has already won twice.

An’s LIV stint was short. He left the PGA Tour in January to captain the rebranded Korean Golf Club, replacing Kevin Na. The venture lasted one season, as the league entered bankruptcy.

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He left a lot behind. He departed the PGA Tour as its highest career earner without a win. His final PGA Tour season included eight top-25 finishes and a tie for 21st at the Masters. At the time, he said he wanted to help grow golf in Korea, where tour events are limited.

An knows the DP World Tour well. He was the first Asian winner of the BMW PGA Championship, and he beat Tom Kim in a playoff at the 2024 Genesis Championship. He also played on the 2019 and 2024 Presidents Cup teams.

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The tour he is rejoining will look different. Typically sleepy DP World Tour fields are expected to be filled with past major champions and former LIV stars next season. Byeong Hun An starts that season with a card instead of waiting on a sponsor invitation.

An’s story is a short version of what the LIV era did to many careers. He left a stable PGA Tour career, spent one season in a league that no longer exists, and returned through Q-School to where he first made his name.

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His 2027 schedule is the next thing to watch. For now, the only certainty is the card he earned in Spain.