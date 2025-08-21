Best Exercises to Eliminate Knee Pain While Golfing

Golfers may look like they’re strolling peacefully down the fairway, but anyone who’s battled knee pain knows the sport isn’t as gentle as it seems. From long walks on uneven ground to the rotational torque of the swing, the knees quietly absorb a lot of stress. Over time, those repetitive strains can lead to stiffness, irritation, or outright pain that sidelines your game.

The good news? You don’t need surgery or endless ice packs to protect your knees. A few smart, golf-friendly exercises can build strength, balance, and flexibility to keep you swinging freely. Here are four drills every golfer should have in their routine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

#1: Straight Leg Raises

This one looks simple, but don’t underestimate it. Straight leg raises strengthen the quadriceps—the muscle group that stabilizes your knee joint when you walk the course or plant your lead leg during a swing.

Lie flat on your back, one knee bent, the other leg stretched straight. Slowly lift the straight leg until it lines up with the bent knee, hold for a couple of seconds, then lower it back down. Aim for 10–15 reps per leg. Done regularly, this move adds serious endurance to your knees without stressing the joint itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

#2: Step-Ups

Think of this as training for every incline and step you face on the course. Step-ups build balance and coordination while forcing your quads and glutes to fire together—the same stability you need to hold your finish after a powerful drive.

Find a sturdy step or bench about knee height. Step up with one leg, driving through your heel, and bring the other knee up as if marching. Step back under control and repeat. Do 10–12 reps per side, and if you’re feeling strong, add dumbbells.

#3: Hamstring Curls

If your quads are the brakes, your hamstrings are the shock absorbers. Strengthening them keeps your knees from being pulled out of balance during the twisting action of a downswing.

You can do these on a machine at the gym or at home with an exercise ball. Start by lying on your stomach (machine) or back (ball), then curl your heels slowly toward your glutes before extending again. Stick to smooth, controlled reps about 12–15 per set.

#4: Calf Raises

Never ignore the calves—they’re the unsung heroes that keep your lower body stable during walking and swinging. Strong calves also absorb impact, sparing your knees from extra pounding.

Stand with the balls of your feet on the edge of a step, heels hanging slightly off. Press up onto your toes, then lower your heels until you feel a stretch. Go for 12–15 reps, 3 sets. Over time, this exercise will give you better stability on every stance, whether you’re in the fairway or a tricky bunker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even the Pros Feel It. Knee issues aren’t just for weekend golfers. Tiger Woods has undergone multiple knee surgeries over his career, yet continues to compete at the highest level thanks to relentless rehab work. Brooks Koepka, too, has battled lingering knee problems that kept him out of several events, while Fred Couples’ long fight with joint pain is legendary on Tour. Their careers prove how vital lower-body strength and maintenance are for staying competitive.

Keep Your Game and Knees Strong. Consistency matters more than intensity here. Add these drills to your weekly routine two or three times, and you’ll notice less knee strain and more staying power on the course. Golf might look easy to outsiders, but every swing, stride, and stance relies on solid knees. Protect them, and you protect your game.