‘Biased’ Amanda Balionis Did Not Want Rory McIlroy to Win 30th PGA Tour Title for a Personal Reason

If there was anyone least expected to win this year’s Genesis Scottish Open, it was Chris Gotterup. He hadn’t recorded a single top-10 finish this year and had missed the cut in nine events. His only major appearance came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 23rd. Yet, under gray Scottish skies and in a field stacked with major champions, the unheralded 25-year-old stunned the golfing world by winning the Genesis Scottish Open by 2 strokes over Rory McIlroy. But all it took was one breakthrough win to flip the script.

Gotterup walked away with a massive $1.575 million paycheck, a direct entry into The Open Championship, and something money can’t buy, and that’s respect. Suddenly, the underdog was being cheered not just by fans, but by some unexpected supporters who couldn’t help but admire his grit and hard work. But who was one of those voices of praise? None other than Amanda Balionis.

It doesn’t get better than a Sunday like this. The best in the world battling it out where the game began… and it’s @chrisgotterup who gets it done, but man was it fun watching the young Jersey kid figure out links golf and take down a world-class field, including going toe-to-toe with 🌍 #2 Rory McIlroy. Amanda posted on Instagram, the young golfer from New Jersey wasn’t just up against seasoned pros; he was paired in the final round with Rory McIlroy despite the pressure and unfamiliarity with links-style golf. Gotterup stayed composed, delivering clutch shots on the back nine to secure the biggest win of his career.

He was solid throughout the week, but it was his second round that truly set the tone. “I may be biased as a fellow Northeasterner.” She admitted she might be a little biased, being a fellow Northeasterner, but said Gotterup’s performance and confidence were on another level. What made her reaction all the more notable was that Amanda has long been known for her enthusiastic support of Rory, especially during the Masters, where her admiration for his game was unmistakable. But that’s what made her praise for Gotterup so powerful.

“The emotions that poured out afterwards tells you everything you need to know about what this game, and win, means to him.”Just after the win, during his interview with Amanda Balionis, Gotterup couldn’t hold back his emotions. He was speechless at first, then broke down in tears, a proud moment that showed just how much this victory meant to him. Balionis didn’t rush him or brush it off. She let the moment breathe, allowing the raw, honest emotion to come through. It wasn’t dramatic for the cameras, it was real, and it marked a career-defining win for the big hitter.

As Gotterup soaked in the moment, wiping away tears after the biggest win of his career, on the other side was Rory McIlroy, and he seemed composed, but no doubt feeling the weight of the loss.

No Win, But Plenty to Build On for Rory

Rory McIlroy didn’t leave Scotland with the win, but he wasn’t beating himself up over it. After shooting a final-round 68 and finishing two shots behind Chris Gotterup, McIlroy kept things in perspective. “No frustration, really,” he said. “I’m really happy with where everything is. Looking forward to getting to Portrush” Instead of dwelling on what could’ve been, he was already looking ahead to The Open at Royal Portrush, saying he planned to get out on the course early and shift focus right away. Coming off a rough stretch where he missed the cut in Canada and finished outside the top 40 at the PGA Championship, this week felt like a much-needed step forward. His game showed signs of coming together as the tournament went on.

McIlroy said he felt more confident each day, especially with his iron play and ball control in the wind. A few moments stood out, like his strong 5-iron on the 12th after Gotterup hit it close, or when he scrambled for par from behind a tree on 11. “Everything is in a really good spot… I’m happy with how my game progressed as the week went on.” he said. It wasn’t a win, but it was the kind of performance he needed to build momentum heading into one of the biggest weeks of the year. And that’s exactly what he needed, so there’s no regret or remorse on his end.

For Gotterup, it was the day everything changed. For McIlroy, it was the spark he’d been searching for. Two players, two very different journeys, but both walking away from Scotland with something to carry into the next chapter.