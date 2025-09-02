Big Change Coming to the 2025 Irish Open as Organizers Target Key Sustainability Goal

The Irish Open has been tossed around the calendar like a rag doll, with dates changing wildly – May some years, June other times, August, September. Despite that, however, it has managed to steady itself, not only by attracting top pros but also by snatching big sponsors and partners. This season, the Irish Open joined hands with Yoplait SKYR, a first-time partner ready to fulfill demands for health-focused experiences during the events. Then, there’s another one. A more “sustainable” one.

As per reports, the 2025 Irish Open is set to look a lot different from last year, thanks to its new partnership with Aqua Libra. This move shows that sustainability is (and can be) a game-changer for the tournament’s future. Plus, this partnership reflects the shared values of Britvic Ireland (a long-time partner of the DP World Tour) and the Irish Open, which are committed to environmental responsibility and innovation in sports. So, what’s really up with this deal?

Aqua Libra is on board as the official water sponsor of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, which is making a bold move to ditch single-use plastics entirely. To support this goal, the 2009-established brand will provide chilled, purified water in eco-friendly packaging and set up high-capacity refill stations, promoting a circular economy. And there’s definitely some excitement about it.

The managing director of Britvic Ireland, Kevin Donnelly, said of the partnership, “By championing sustainability and moving away from single-use plastic water bottles, we’re helping to set a new standard for responsible event partnerships.” If this recent partnership doesn’t tell you enough about the circuit’s commitments to sustainability, then this should – the 2025 European Tour Group Sustainability Awards are set to shine a spotlight on the suppliers who’ve made sustainability a priority in their work with the DP World Tour and other affiliated tours. The entries will close on 2nd October 2025.

On the other hand, you’d be glad to know this isn’t the first time the DP World Tour has collaborated with brands for such causes. In 2024, with partners like No More Bottles, the circuit quenched thirst while saving over 120,000 plastic bottles. Al Laith is on board to bring in game-changing technology, such as waterless urinals and electric machinery that reduces diesel use.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time a circuit has utilized its sponsorships for the good of the environment.

The PGA Tour collaborated with Stanley 1913 to bring sustainable hydration

In March of this season, the PGA TOUR forged a multi-year partnership with the legendary Stanley 1913 brand, naming their sustainable hydration products as the Official Insulated Drinkware of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions. This collaboration will amplify the brand’s presence across the PGA TOUR landscape, with player relationships, onsite sales, and activations at tournaments nationwide putting Stanley 1913 front and center in the professional golf community.

The partnership is a natural fit, given the growing interest in golf and the increasing demand for authentic, high-quality experiences that prioritize sustainability. And Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships, seemed excited about it as well, saying, “They are the global leader in insulated drinkware, and we look forward to featuring their sustainable and iconic bottles and tumblers at events throughout the next several seasons.”

And looking at the brand’s solid history, they are pretty much a good lock for the PGA Tour. With a 110-plus-year history of delivering high-performance products, Stanley 1913’s offerings – made from recycled stainless steel and backed by a “Built for Life” lifetime warranty – are poised to resonate with today’s active and environmentally conscious consumers. So, what’s your thoughts on such partnerships in the golf world?