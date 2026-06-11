‘Big Deal’: Charley Hull Makes Feelings Clear About PIF’s $2M Investment in Women’s Golf

Saudi Arabia’s PIF has been building its footprint in women’s golf since 2020. The Saudi Ladies Team International became the first professional women’s event ever held in the country. From there, Golf Saudi expanded to the Aramco Team Series in 2021. Now, the LET and Golf Saudi have officially confirmed the next step, as they are set to return to the Centurion Club for the sixth consecutive year. Charley Hull, Golf Saudi’s ambassador since 2024, is elated.

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“Competing in London always brings special energy, and Centurion Club is a course that challenges every part of your game. It’s been exciting to see the continued growth of the PIF Global Series, from the great venues we compete at to the global platform the events now have. With so many of the world’s top players in the field, winning here takes something truly special and is a big deal.” Hull said

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The announcement is big, especially since it has been developing over the years. In 2020, it started as a single-team event in Riyadh called the Saudi Ladies Team International. That grew into the Aramco Team Series in 2021. It had four tournaments across the UK, the US, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, each carrying a $1 million prize.

The big rebrand came in 2025, as PIF took over as the title partner of a five-tournament global series on the Ladies European Tour. They have now doubled the purses to $2 million per event. Now, the PIF London Championship is coming to the Centurion Club for the sixth consecutive year and will run from August 6th to 9th, 2026, and will offer the same $2M purse.

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Charley Hull has been vocal about the series throughout. In 2025, she called Golf Saudi and PIF real game changers for women’s golf. In August 2025, Hull arrived at Centurion in strong form right after her runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open. She was very excited to be a part of the event; however, she could not tee up.

She tripped over a curb in the Centurion Club parking lot and suffered ankle ligament damage. Later, she posted on Instagram that she was “absolutely gutted,” describing the event as one that “meant so much to her.” That injury became the longest time she had ever stepped away from the game.

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The injury held her back, but she came back in February 2026 and won the PIF Saudi Ladies International. It was the series opener for the year. She fired a final round of 65 at Riyadh Golf Club to finish 19 under.

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The new brand identity has changed and comes with nuanced rules. For the 2026 season, the PIF Global Series has shifted from its previous team-plus-individual format. According to their official website, they’re moving towards a pure stroke-play competition. It will be played over four days between 120 players. The new setup aims to intensify the competition and highlight individual performance. The results now count towards the LET Order of Merit and the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

That said, it wouldn’t be outlandish to argue that LIV changed the men’s game as a catalyst for a sweeping change. The question is now whether it could do the same in women’s golf.

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Does the PIF Global Series have LIV DNA?

When the PIF series launched in 2025, the comparison to LIV Golf was immediate. Both were funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, offering prize money well above the standard tour rate. Additionally, both ran a team-plus-individual format.

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ESPN explicitly noted the structural similarity when covering the rebrand. So it raises obvious questions. But the 2026 series reflects a different narrative. LIV Golf broke from the PGA Tour and built a rival league. The PIF Global Series sits well inside the LET and is growing deeper into the existing ecosystem.

PIF Global Series operates in partnership with LET and now with the LPGA. The 2026 series that included the debut of the Aramco Championship in Shadow Creek in Las Vegas was the co-sanctioned LPGA-LET event. It was seen as a structural bridge between tours that LIV Golf never built with the PGA Tour.

Now, the London stop again this year is set to be a tease as we still wait for more new changes to unravel.