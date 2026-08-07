‘Biggest Crush’: Paige Spiranac Makes Long-Overdue Justin Thomas Admission

Paige Spiranac just spent a YouTube video insisting she’s never dated anyone famous — then, mid-tangent, resurfaced the two crushes that say otherwise. Whether it’s about her golf swing, Instagram critics, or her old junior days, Spiranac has built her platform on saying the quiet part out loud. She admits herself that once she gets going on a tangent, she forgets the cameras are rolling. That habit just delivered one of her most candid admissions yet.

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The tangent looped back to her junior golf days in Colorado, where she named a player who topped the list.

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“In junior golf, I had the biggest crush on Justin Thomas. I also grew up playing junior golf with Wyndham Clark. I went to college with Xander Schauffele and his caddie, Austin. I also had a crush on Xander,” she said in her latest YouTube video

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Back in 2017, she replied to a fan on social media who predicted that she and Thomas would end up dating. She admitted she’d actually flirted with him during their junior golf days but had been rejected. She’s also periodically referenced growing up around Thomas since, including recalling how he and other future stars like Jordan Spieth were already the golfers to watch back then.

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Justin Thomas is now a two-time PGA Championship winner and has stayed on friendly terms with Spiranac in the years since that rejection. They have a warm relationship, as Spiranac has often defended him against fans who called him overrated during a rough stretch and backed his case for a Ryder Cup roster spot.

Paige Spiranac’s Real Type

Quintessential to her style of maintaining a humorous conversation between her shots on the course, Paige brought up another name as she revealed her crush on Xander Schauffele.

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The Xander crush came with a backstory. He had the party house at SDSU during their college years, and Austin, his now-longtime caddie, was his roommate there — “I got a little white girl wasted one too many times at that party,” she’s admitted before. It went nowhere for her romantically since Schauffele met his future wife, Maya, on the same campus. She’s addressed the crush before, telling her Kick show “The SPINvitational” in 2025 that he “wanted nothing to do with me.”

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That said, the influencer has not limited her type to a few names.

Two crushes named, and still she insists there’s no pattern: “If you can see a trend with me, I don’t really have a type, but my type is someone who can hit a golf ball really well. If a guy can hit a really pure iron shot… I don’t know. There’s just something to it. You can hear that sound when someone hits a really pure shot. It just works for me,” she added.

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She did not name anyone else, but true to her style, she opened up about her thinking and let the conversation flow. Whether or not Thomas ever responds to the resurfaced admission, the exchange fits neatly into the running joke between them, and it points to a pattern worth watching. Playing solo, with no co-host to steer her back on track, Spiranac’s tangents seem to run longer and dig deeper. The golf ball she’s talking to on that Florida course won’t be the only thing catching her off guard next time the camera keeps rolling.