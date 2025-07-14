Biggest LPGA Names Set Aside Rivalries After Tense Moment at $8 Million Golf Major

Heading into the final round, both Kim and World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul sat just one stroke behind the lead. Thitikul, Mizuho Americas Open winner, wasted no time climbing to the top of the leaderboard, looking poised to close out another victory. As they approached the 18th hole, Kim trailed by two shots, and the outcome seemed all but certain.

Then came what would be the most amazing three holes of her career so far. Thitikul made par on the last hole and was looking likely to clinch the victory, but Kim carded a brilliant eagle to force a playoff with the Thai golfer. She did not let her bearings go after tying the game, as she managed to match Thitikul’s birdie on the first playoff hole, before carding yet another eagle on the second one. Thitikul could only manage a birdie.

This was Kim’s first title on the LPGA Tour in two years, having last won the Lotte Championship in 2023. “I couldn’t breathe, Tom. I couldn’t really see. I was like, ‘Is it dead straight?’ ‘Yeah.’ I’m hitting the putt. Glad it went in the hole.” Kim explained her mindset at the last playoff hole to NBC’s Tom Abbott after her brilliant win. And it was not just Kim who was happy at the victory.

The Australian women of golf, despite being locked in a heavy battle for the title themselves, were full of praise for Kim’s first major title. Stephanie Kyriacou, who finished T14, put a story of Kim holding the trophy with the note, “MAJOR CHAMP. Congrats @gracekimmey.” She further expressed disbelief at the eagle-birdie-eagle finish for Kim, stating, “Absolutely incredible scenes! Craziest 3 holes of golf.”

Hannah Green was seen celebrating with a kangaroo balloon, a cherished Australian symbol. Kim had used the same balloon when she posed for a photo with the trophy. Gabriela Ruffels, who had the lead after day 3, but finished T9, also shared Kim’s victory on her story, stating, “Congrats @gracekimmey.”

Minjee Lee, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship earlier this year, was also ecstatic to see Kim win, despite missing out on the playoffs herself, after falling short of one shot in T3. At her post-event press conference, the Australian golfer gave flowers to her countryman. “I think I saw her shot in from afar, and I was like, I think that one was for eagle. Yeah, super proud of just all the Aussies. I played with Gabi today, and I think over the years they’ve just gone from strength to strength. I step back and see them as the younger generation.” Lee stated.

As the celebrations poured in from her fellow Aussies, Kim took a moment to reflect on the whirlwind finish that delivered her biggest win yet.

Grace Kim recalls an excellent victory

Kim carded an eagle to end the regulation game, tying with Jeeno Thitikul. She then proceeded to hit a birdie, matching Jeeno’s score in the first playoff hole. And the cherry on the icing on the cake was her spectacular eagle to win it all. “The three holes I hit the same club, the 4-hybrid, so I guess that’s staying around for a while. I knew obviously I would never have a flat lie out here, so I managed to work around this course as well, which made me feel comfortable.” Kim explained.

It was a topsy-turvy night for Kim. She was doing well and in the hunt for the top spot when she hit a double bogey on the twelfth hole. But she stayed the path and managed to carve out a stunning comeback and eventual victory. “I doubled 12 and I thought I was out of it. I said to myself and to my caddie, I’ve got nothing else to lose.” Kim further added.

What a crazy night for the Australian golfer!