Biggest Names Missing from PNC Championship 2025 Field

The PNC Championship is the year-end nostalgia that offers a glimpse into our favorite golfers’ familiar lives, something that often stays behind the camera. As the 28th edition is ready to tee off from December 20 at the Ritz Carlton, four of the event’s most recognizable faces remain amiss.

1. Tiger Woods & Charlie Woods

This absence looms the largest. The pair has been sidelined due to Tiger Woods‘s seventh surgery: a microdiscectomy in October. Undertaken to address a recurring nerve pain and spasms, Woods was all set to partake in his Hero World Challenge but took his name out at the last minute. Since then, he has been away from the course, raising questions about his potential comeback.

Charlie Woods, on the other hand, just last month, helped lead The Benjamin School to the Florida Class 1A state championship. He fired a final-round 68 to finish fourth individually. Needless to say, had he played, a significant winning chance could have ensued. But Dad Woods admitted it “wouldn’t be fair,” since he wouldn’t be able to contribute much.

Having debuted 5 years ago, Team Woods has been one of the favorites at PNC. They were runners-up in 2021, after shooting 11 straight birdies, and last year they lost in a playoff to Bernhard and Jason Langer. Charlie’s hole-in-one during that event made it a defining moment.

2. Justin Thomas & Mike Thomas

Eerily similar to Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas underwent a microdiscectomy last month as a repair for his herniated disc. An issue that plagued him for months will now see him stay behind the ropes not just for the PNC Championship but for much of the 2026 start. The duo missed last year as well. Coincidentally, making their debut the same year as the Woods, they ended up winning the event. The oversized champion belts were worn proudly to Tiger’s dinner—a PNC lore.

Mike Thomas, a PGA Master pro and a longtime head pro at Harmony Landing, is known to be one of the strongest “player-dads” in the fields. Together, the father and son finished T13 last year. The absence of Woods and Thomas would certainly bring down the banter energy on the course.

3. Gary Player & Grandkids

Gary Player turned 90 recently and was set to participate with his grandson. But due to reasons unknown, he took his name out shortly before the final roster was announced. As per insiders, the toll of 36 holes might prove difficult for the veteran.

Gary Player has been synonymous with the PNC Championship since its inception in 1995. That makes him the only golfer to have played across the four decades. Despite that, Player has never won. Interestingly, he has played the event, rotating his 22 grandkids as partners. Last year, he competed alongside Alexander Hall. They finished 19th, second to last on the field.

With Player’s WD, the “oldest competitor” tag now goes to Lee Trevino, who will be competing at the age of 86.

4. Nick Faldo & Matthew Faldo

The last of the names missing will be Sir Nick Faldo and son, Matthew Faldo. Though their absence might not resonate as much as the rest, because it was somewhat expected.

A six-time major champ, 68-year-old Faldo has significantly reduced his schedule after his retirement from full-time broadcasting in 2022. Since then, he has spent more time at his Montana farm and on his course design.

The father and son, anyway, have struggled a bit on the course. In recent years, they have often finished in the bottom half of the pack, like an 18th place in 2024 and a 17th in 2023.

As these four sit outside the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, the spotlight shifts to new invitees like Jim & Tanner Furyk, Davis Love III & Dru Love, and debutantes Gary & Dan Woodland.