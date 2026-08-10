Biggest Winners & Losers on PGA Tour FedEx Cup Standings Before 2026 Playoffs Begin

The Wyndham Championship always doubles as a courtroom. It hands out a trophy, but its real verdict is the FedEx Cup top 70 cut line, and this year’s finale at Sedgefield Country Club delivered one of the most dramatic Sundays. Here’s a list of players who bagged some wins and players who suffered losses this week.

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WINNERS

Michael Brennan

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Naturally, Wyndham Championship winner Michael Brennan sat at the top of our winners list. According to the PGA Tour’s standings, he now sits 47th in the FedEx Cup, making a 58-spot jump from his previous 105th position when he entered Greensboro. He got there by winning the tournament outright, banking 500 FedEx Cup points and $1,530,000 out of the $8.5 million purse.

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But this second PGA Tour win did not come easily. Brennan opened his weekend with rounds of 66 and 65. On Moving Day, he caught speed and carded a 7-under 63 to share the 54-hole lead with Beau Hossler. The final round, however, was the separator. He reeled off five straight birdies from holes 4 to 8, moving him into a tie for the lead. Brennan closed at 22-under 258 for a three-shot win and a share of Sedgefield’s scoring record.

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Here’s how his season went before this regular season’s finale:

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Brennan made 16 of 22 cuts in 2026 with a single top-10 finish entering the Wyndham Championship.

He made his Masters debut in April, finishing T-24.

Apart from the win and the T24 finish, the 24-year-old American professional golfer’s best finishes were a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a T15 at the Rocket Classic.

As Brennan punches his ticket at the Masters 2027 with his win, there’s a lot to note since last year’s FedEx Cup standings. In 2025, he was 95th in the standings and played on conditional status. Even though he played only four tournaments, he won one: the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Jackson Koivun

Jackson Koivun is the new tour professional who made his debut at the John Deere Classic this season. Koivun’s FedEx Cup standing didn’t move an inch this week, and perhaps that is entirely the point. He finished 70th in the standings, the final playoff spot, with a T29 finish. His performance at the Wyndham Championship bagged him 23.833 points and $51,047.

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The Auburn graduate’s season so far has been quite remarkable. He turned professional in June and won the 3M Open in just his fourth professional start.

He followed that up with a T31 at the Rocket Classic before locking in at Wyndham. This season, he has made five starts with one win and a playoff berth. It matches a record for the fewest starts needed to reach the postseason that had belonged to Tiger Woods.

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Speaking briefly to the press, he shared how he tracked the on-course leaderboards’ developments: “I am the type of player who likes to know where I stand.”

Koivun jumped from college to the FedEx Cup playoffs in a single summer.

Jordan Smith

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The third winner on this list is Jordan Smith, who climbed from 68th to 64th in the standings. A T14 finish backed his jump at the season’s finale, worth 53 points. According to the PGA Tour, he bagged $146,625 for his performance.

Speaking of his performance at the Wyndham Championship, Saturday’s round was the highlight. Smith holed a 169-yard 9-iron for a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th. This is his second PGA Tour ace, and the moment briefly pushed him inside the top 10 on the leaderboard. Smith earned his playoff spot via a 16th-place finish in the 2025 Race to Dubai. The same had enabled him to secure his spot in the playoffs.

Overall, his season has been a mix:

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The Englishman made 15 cuts in 21 starts, securing eight top-25 finishes, including one top-10 finish.

His best performance of the season was at the Valspar Championship, finishing third.

He followed that up with a T16 at the RBC Heritage and a T18 at The Open Championship.

This year marks Smith’s first FedEx Cup playoff appearance, as he did not make it last year. He was chasing his position on the Race to Dubai points, but this year, the European form has helped him lead to Memphis.

LOSERS

Brooks Koepka

First on the list of players who suffered losses at the season’s finale is Brooks Koepka. Koepka closed the regular season at 94th in the FedExCup standings, according to the PGA Tour. Koepka finished T-67 at Wyndham, earning $17,595 and 3.22 points. He needed something close to a fourth-place finish to have a real path into the top 70, but he carded an even-par 70 on Sunday to fall well short.

Koepka was candid about his shortfall. “I think it’s pretty pathetic that I can’t get enough,” he said, pointing to his putting as the reason.

Koepka’s struggles reflect his first season back on the PGA Tour after four years on LIV Golf.

Koepka started strong, but he managed only one top-10 finish across the entire 2026 season.

He missed cuts in the Masters and multiple signature events.

He also withdrew from the Rocket Classic shortly before the Wyndham Championship.

Also, there is no FedEx Cup campaign weighing on him from last year. The more relevant contrast is his own recent past on the PGA Tour as a five-time major champion. And under the terms of his returning member reinstatement, he was never eligible for the FedEx Cup’s $100 million bonus pool this year, regardless of where he finished.

Keegan Bradley

Next on the list is Keegan Bradley. He ended his regular season at 74th, sliding from 72nd, after a tie for 49th in the Wyndham. The performance saw him get $21,403 and just eight points. Bradley needed a T30 or better but finished at 6-under to fall short.

The finish snapped a run of 15 straight FedEx Cup playoff appearances. “It’s been a tough year, like year and a half,” Bradley said, tracing the stretch back through a difficult start to 2026. He missed three of his first five cuts this season, and his best finish was a T12 at the RBC Heritage.

The contrast with 2025 is stark. Last year, Bradley won the BMW Championship as a last-man qualifier, rocketing from 50th to fourth in the standings. He then finished T7 at the Tour Championship for a season he later called his proudest.

Steven Fisk

Steven Fisk entered Wyndham at 69th in the standings, safely inside the number, but then missed the cut to finish at 71st, one spot outside the playoffs. Fisk missed cuts in his final three starts, ending a rough stretch after winning the Isco Championship earlier this year.

Fisk’s 2025 followed a similar pattern: a win followed by a playoff miss. He broke through for his first win at the fall Sanderson Farms Championship but still finished that FedEx Cup fall campaign in 73rd.

Jason Day

Last on the list is Jason Day, who missed the cut at Sedgefield, finishing 82nd, after carding rounds of 71 and 73. This loss ended his streak of 18 consecutive FedExCup playoff appearances, the longest active run on tour. His back injury was a major cause of the Wyndham loss.

Speaking to the press, he mentioned how he’s been dealing with his back injury. “My body has been really awful, actually, this year, so just to try and grind through it has been tough.” He described a season in which his injury forced him to withdraw from the U.S. Open, the 3M Open, and the Rocket Classic.

His 2026 season included:

A runner-up finish at the American Express earlier in the season,

A T-6 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open,

Just two top-10 finishes, his fewest in a full season since his rookie year.

What’s next?

For the winners, the calendar doesn’t slow down. All three, Brennan, Koivun, and Smith, will tee up this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, the first of three playoff events in the 20th edition of the FedExCup. The field cuts to 50 after Memphis for the BMW Championship, then to 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake, where the winner takes home $10 million. There’s also an added incentive. Finishing inside the top 50 at St. Jude locks in signature event eligibility for all of 2027.

For the loser, the season will simply stop. Brooks Koepka said he plans to fill out the year with a few DP World Tour starts, possibly some FedEx Cup fall events. Keegan Bradley heads into an offseason rest before turning his attention to Presidents Cup vice-captain duties. Fisk has no job security despite his ISCO Championship win. And Day, for the first time in nearly two decades, will get the rest he needs.