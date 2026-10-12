Bill Murray’s Upcoming Golf Series Promises Plenty of Unscripted Chaos: Everything You Need to Know About

When it comes to golf on screen, Bill Murray has been matched by few. His turn as Carl Spackler in Caddyshack made the game funnier for a generation. But long before the movie, he was a real caddie, and that bond with golf never left. But what happens when he takes his love for the game to Ireland with a camera crew, his brothers, and a best-selling author in tow?

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Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer for A Course Called Ireland, a six-part docu-series, and it says a lot about the tone. The trailer sums up its own pitch in one line of dialogue:

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“If you really think what this show is, it’s two friends on a golf adventure in Ireland.”

And yes, it very much is. The two friends are Murray and the best-selling author Tom Coyne. The show is inspired by Coyne’s best-selling book, A Course Called Ireland: A Long Walk in Search of a Country, a Pint, and the Next Tee. Notably, Coyne is a writer and a former professor who became editor of The Golfer’s Journal in 2024. He has also written notable books like A Gentleman’s Game, Paper Tiger, A Course Called Scotland, and A Course Called America.

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The idea for the Ireland book began with a memory. Coyne first went there at 19 on a 10-day bus trip with his father. Years later, those moments had still lingered in his heart when he returned to play every seaside hole on the island. Interestingly, he has refused to use a golf cart throughout the series. The trailer sums it up as 1,100 miles over four months.

The docu-series will feature 30-minute episodes, each focusing on a different course and a different guest across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Murray will be joined by his brothers Joel and John, plus Chris O’Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce. But the courses have not been revealed yet.

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That said, the two friends are out on an adventure, but it does not begin on a fairway. The trailer opens with footage of an Irish street where Murray stands opposite a shop with ice cream in his hand, chatting with a local woman. He jokingly asks if she’s a caddie, and she says no. He offers to do it anyway, and the scene ends in laughter.

The moment fits well. Murray has often credited caddying as his start in golf, and the series wants to spend as much time with the people he meets as with the courses. Moreover, as the BBC describes it, golf is the excuse, but the journey veers off to find the people who give Ireland its soul.

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From there, the trailer gives us a glimpse of what the series has in store. One scene shows a room full of people clapping, smiling, and dancing as an accordion plays in the background. “It’s where we come from,” Tom says, capturing the connection to Irish heritage that runs through the series and Murray’s love for it.

Naturally, the series also features some golf shots. Though, if one considers a cliff edge a good place to take a swing. Tom takes a shot as a storm rolls in, prompting his brothers to ask, “Did you just throw up a chain in there, Tom?” In another scene, all three take their swings together on a beach, sending their shots towards the ocean.

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Of course, it also featured chaotic moments. One of the brothers struggles to hit a shot and laughs, “Stupid game,” as everyone joins in. The trailer also offers glimpses of cricket, fishing, horseback riding, and singing. It’s a little bit of everything, really, and the footage makes the series feel like an unscripted road trip with golf at its heart.

The series was first hinted at in 2025 under the working title Off Course. At the time, Murray said Ireland was the right place to put his caddying education to work and that the show was about finding the “craic.”

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Ultimately, the series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 25. Tell us, are you going to tune in?