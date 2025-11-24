Billionaire Heir Joins Fans in Standing Behind American Pro After He Lost PGA Tour Card

It was not the first time for Doug Ghim. Standing on the fairway at Sea Island, he knew exactly what the moment meant. He has lived inside the bubble, bounced between tours, and waited through long weekends refreshing leaderboards from home, hoping results would fall his way. His season has been on the line this year. And the 16th hole only demanded perfection. Ghim clipped a 118-yard approach that finished just nine feet away.

The 29-year-old American took to his Instagram and wrote, “Losing your card sucks. But it’s not so bad when you’ve got the team that I’ve got. Wouldn’t trade my team for anyone else. Let’s get it next year team. 👊” And American professional golfer, Maverick McNealy, the son of American billionaire Scott McNealy, showed his support for Ghim by liking his Instagram post.

Maverick McNealy, who has played in 168 events for the PGA Tour, has had 1 PGA Tour win since joining in 2020. Last year, in 2024, McNealy won in the RSM Classic. And now, just a year later, Ghim lost in the event despite pulling off a remarkable performance.

“Everything ended up going in the way that we needed it to, and I remember it being a pretty jubilant hour,” Ghim stated later. He further tried to reflect on the brighter side and said, “I have friends who are still trying to make it, playing in different continents, scrounging at anything they can get, and for me to feel so negative about [losing my card], it’s such a silly thing.”

Two years ago at this same event, he missed the cut and sat in disbelief as projections put him at No. 126. Back then, he barely held on to his card. And this time, it was the kind of shot players dream about when everything is on the line. And the birdie putt that followed offered a breath of hope in a tense week. This year, despite a $166,886 finish at the RSM Classic, the reality turned out to be harsh.

Now, alongside him, fans and the golfing community, too, appreciated his run on the fairway in The RSM Classic.

Doug Ghim receives support after heartbreaking loss at The RSM Classic

Golf instructor and PGA Tour coach Boyd Summerhays expressed his support for Ghim. Despite the setback, the American managed to pull off an impeccable performance. Praising the same Summerhays wrote, “❤️Hell of a final two weeks to make a run at it. Proud of you!”

Another golf enthusiast commented, “You have always been an inspiration to me; have no doubt you will be back quickly. These are normally the best moments as they provide some space to work and come back better than ever. Great opening round as well, so fun to see.” Ghim immediately replied to the kind words and added, “appreciate that brother! Just gotta keep going!”

“Proud of the fight you put today 👏 keep going 👊🏻”, added another fan showing their support to the 32-year-old PGA star. Echoing the same thoughts, another American netizen stated, “Keep fighting Doug!! We are proud of our hometown hero!! ⛳”

The official handle of the Golf analytics brand, AP Stats, shared their take and wrote, “Proud of the way you played all season, but especially strong in the fall! Excited to bounce back even stronger”. Although Ghim’s heroics on the 16th weren’t enough to save his season, they reminded everyone of his fight. And now, with this powerful support emerging behind him, his next chapter may already be taking shape beyond the PGA Tour bubble.