Billy Horschel Accepts His ‘Prime Years’ Are Behind Him as He Sets PGA Tour Goals After Long Injury Break

Essentials Inside The Story Horschel opens up on his future

Horschel;s limitations

Horschel's LIV Prediction comes true

Injuries can feel like a curse for an athlete. And unfortunately, Billy Horschel is someone who knows exactly how it feels to sit on the sidelines, unable to participate in the sport he loves the most. Owing to a hip surgery, Horschel has been out for months despite his Ryder Cup standing being 16th back in May 2025. Unable to play for a prolonged period, the US golfer looked utterly frustrated. However, as he is on his way to recovery, Horschel is now extremely eager to return to the thick of things. When asked about whether he can attain his old form again, Horschel sounded extremely confident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While in a conversation with Jamie Weir, Horschel was asked if he was confident about retaining the same power and skillset post his gruelling hip surgery. Notably, the 39-year-old sounded extremely confident. He also went on to share his plans for the next six years. “I think mentally a better player. My main goal is these next six years till I turn 45, I want them to be the best six years of my entire career. And obviously when you look at it historically as a golfer, majority of time you you know you’re getting past your prime years but I do believe that uh there’s still a lot of room for me to reach my ceiling and there’s still a lot of room for me to be a more consistent player,” said Horschell. However, while he is trying to stay locked in, the golfer admitted that there are some lingering doubts.

Horschel pointed out that he is an out-and-out optimist. And yet, he cannot avert the reality. Somewhere deep down, he has doubts of whether he can make it all work out. He confessed that at the moment, his driver club’s speed is a little bit less than what it was regularly. Thankfully, the 39-year-old has found a way to work his way around his fear. “I’ve seen there’s been days where the speed’s there and there’s been days where it’s not there,” said the US golf icon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Apr 9, 2025 Augusta, Georgia, USA Billy Horschel, gives the Florida Gators chomp as he walks off the eighth green during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250409_tdc_bc1_218

“But I think that’s just the mind playing tricks on you a little bit. There’s always that little voice somewhere down there that’s sort of, you know, wanting you to see if you’re going to sort of stick to the process, continue to be, you know, work day in and day out,” Horschel further added.

While he is looking to make a grand comeback, Horschel has also shared his opinions on LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Horschel’s prediction appears true as LIV Golf faces growing exits

Lately, a few back-to-back events have served major blows to the Saudi-backed league. With Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez leaving the league and Bryson DeChambeau hinting towards the same, LIV Golf has been under severe pressure. Notably, Billy Horschel shared his take on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Joburg Open Brooks Koepka Smash GC on the 8th tee during the 1st round of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. 14/03/2025. Picture Steven Flynn / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steven Flynn Copyright: xStevenxFlynnx *EDI*

Horschel thinks that soon, other athletes of the league, too, might be following in the footsteps of Koepka. Reflecting on the decision of Koepka, Horschel shared how his move did not seem “shocking” to him. He further added, “And it may continue with guys over the next handful of years if the contracts that they expect isn’t there, and they’re like, ‘Listen, I made my money I want to go back to the PGA Tour and compete for real championships and a little bit more meaning in golf than just the financial side.”

Now, as it appears, Horschel might indeed have predicted the future of the LIV Golf rightly. In the very beginning of 2026, Korean-American golfer Kevin Na’s stance also gave rise to rumors of him leaving LIV Golf. Na was the face of LIV Golf’s Korea expansion. However, recent reports have revealed that the star has unfollowed LIV Golf’s official Instagram handle and Iron Heads GC on Instagram. As such, golf fans will now be eager to see how the new season unfolds for LIV.