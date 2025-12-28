Billy Horschel Breaks Silence on New Changes Before TGL Season 2

Golf has delivered the perfect New Year’s gift for fans—TGL Season 2 is here. It will begin on December 28, 2025, at the SoFi Center, and Billy Horschel isn’t holding back his confidence. Hours before the first match, against the New York Golf Club, the star of the Atlanta Drive GC sent out a message, referring to the season 1 win.

“It’s probably going to be the same result tomorrow as it was in the finals,” Billy Horschel declared on X as he invited fans to tune in at 3 p.m. on ABC. “There are some upgrades that everyone’s going to love,” he teased.

This season, TGL will not be the same, as there are some big changes to make things harder for golfers and more exciting for fans.

The putting green has grown by 38%, and the bunkers around it are bigger, making it harder to hit the ball exactly where you want it to go.

There are now twelve holes instead of seven, which means that players have to be imaginative with every stroke.

The famous golf course designer Gil Hanse has come up with unusual hole designs that go against the rules of traditional golf.

These changes are also getting positive responses. Jupiter Links GC’s Tom Kim welcomed it, particularly the expanded stadium seating that brings 50 new greenside seats closer to the action.

“I think the fans need to be more involved,” he said. “To be able to be that close to the fans is very special when you can hear them.” He noted how different it feels compared to the quiet intensity of regular tournament golf, where players remain locked in and distant from spectators.

Also, the PGA Tour veteran has earned the right to be confident, as in the inaugural season, Billy Horschel and his Atlanta Drive GC partners, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, spectacularly won the first SoFi Cup by beating the New York Golf Club. Now that he’s up against the same team in the first game of the season, he’s determined to show that it wasn’t a fluke.

TGL Season 2 is going to be fun with all these new updates. And Billy Horschel himself has been vocal about how these updates will transform the player experience and give fans an entirely new POV on the sport.

What can fans expect from the new season of TGL, as per Billy Horschel?

Horschel thinks that the new hole designs will highlight what PGA Tour players can really do. He talked about how the league has changed from being careful in Season 1 to being innovative and daring in Season 2 on the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

“I understand why we really didn’t want to go down that route yet, but we’re doing that in season two, creating some holes that are maybe a little bit unrealistic in the sense of the regular golf world,” Billy Horschel explained.

The league has included holes with unusual impediments and penalty areas that don’t follow the usual way of building golf courses with grass. These designs aim to showcase shot-making skills in ways traditional golf can’t. Horschel said it was like bringing video-game golf to life, with high cuts, low draws, slices, and strokes that seem impossible on a regular course.

Beyond shot-making spectacle, Horschel highlighted TGL’s unique atmosphere that lets players reveal their true personalities. “There’s a sense of ease where we can be ourselves. We can be who we are regularly. We can have fun, but also at the same time, we’re ultra-competitive athletes—we don’t like to lose,” he said, noting how the format allows fans to see players in ways traditional golf never permits.