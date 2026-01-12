Billy Horschel Calls Out Critics as Trevor Lawrence Faces $55M NFL Scrutiny

Billy Horschel and Trevor Lawrence never shared a locker room, a college campus, or a sport. They share a zip code—and apparently, a mutual understanding of what blame looks like when it lands on one man’s shoulders.

Three hours after Lawrence’s final interception sealed a 27–24 AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026, Horschel—a nine-time PGA Tour winner and Ponte Vedra Beach resident—fired back at the national media’s postgame verdict. Journalist Kevin Van Valkenburg had labeled Lawrence “stuck between serviceable and good” and declared he’d “never gonna be elite” while citing his $55 million annual salary. Horschel wasn’t having it.

“In my opinion, Trevor isn’t the reason they lost the game,” the 2014 FedEx Cup champion wrote on X.

Van Valkenburg responded by acknowledging the loss wasn’t Lawrence’s fault alone, but pressed further: “Did he play great? Or just good-at-times? It’s so hard to win with ‘he was decent.'”

Horschel sharpened his rebuttal.

“He didn’t play his best game. Neither did Josh. Both made plays at times in the game. Jags secondary let receivers get behind them at the worst times,” he wrote. “Trevor had his best season this year of his career. You have to see if he takes another step next year. I believe he will.”

The defense matters because of what it isn’t. Horschel played his college golf at Florida. Lawrence quarterbacked Clemson. These aren’t alumni allies circling the wagons—they’re geographic neighbors who happen to understand the weight of public failure. Horschel owns a home in Ponte Vedra Beach, 25 miles from EverBank Stadium, where 67,000 fans watched the Jaguars’ season collapse in the fourth quarter. Proximity breeds perspective. And perspective, in this case, breeds pushback.

The tape supports the golfer’s diagnosis. Busted coverages and a fourth-quarter collapse handed Buffalo the lead with 1:04 remaining—Lawrence’s final interception merely sealed a loss the defense had already authored. Lawrence finished the night 18-of-30 for 207 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Not pristine. Not catastrophic. Certainly not the performance of a quarterback who “isn’t the reason they lost.”

In the postgame presser, Lawrence took ownership anyway. “You’ve got to live with it,” he said. “It’s life. You can’t get do-overs. So, that’s a bummer.”

But “serviceable” isn’t just a media label in Jacksonville—it’s a loaded term with 31 years of context.

Trevor Lawrence and the franchise that can’t afford “serviceable”

This is a franchise that cycled through Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne, Blake Bortles, and Gardner Minshew in the decade before Lawrence arrived. The collective starting quarterback record across 31 seasons sits at 215–286. Only Mark Brunell (117 starts) and Bortles (73) exceeded Lawrence’s current tenure of 77 games as the primary starter.

The $275 million extension Lawrence signed in June 2024 wasn’t a gamble on elite production. It was a down payment on stability—a bet that the carousel had finally stopped spinning. Lawrence responded with the best season of his career: 4,007 passing yards, 29 touchdowns (a franchise record), 359 rushing yards, and nine rushing scores. The Jaguars won 13 games, their most since 1999, and rode an eight-game winning streak into the postseason.

One interception in the final minute doesn’t erase that. But a $55 million salary ensures every turnover gets weighed against expectations that no previous Jacksonville quarterback ever carried.

Horschel understands the math. Golfers compete as individuals, absorbing praise and blame without teammates to share either. The difference between a trophy and a missed cut often comes down to a single stroke—a margin as thin as one late interception. When he watched the national media reduce Lawrence’s season to a contract figure and a fourth-quarter throw, he recognized the pattern.

The 2026 season will determine whether Lawrence takes another step or remains trapped in the purgatory between “serviceable” and “elite.” But the Ponte Vedra defense has already been entered into the record: sometimes the people closest to the arena see what the columnists miss.