Billy Horschel Comes to Rescue of Tiger Woods After Strong Criticism Around His Indoor Golf League

Tiger Woods has always been a visionary. When he first entered the golfing realm, there were established standards of excellence in the PGA. However, over the years, Woods redefined them dramatically with his impeccable skill set. But now, as he struggles with his injury problems, Woods has decided to devote his attention to further changing how fans see golf. And hence, the debut of the technological revolution, TGL in 2025. Unfortunately, while almost all the top stars took part, the criticisms also came hand in hand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on ‘The Chipping Forecast,’ Eddie Pepperell recently lashed out at the tournament. He pointed out that things are allegedly looking ‘terrible’ for the fans. Pepperell thought that there was no real competition or drama. And thus, Woods and co. Needed to make drastic changes for the betterment of the product as a whole. However, while the negatives are seemingly growing, thankfully, some people are also looking on the bright side. And Billy Horschel is ready to defend the $500 million tech league.

Taking to his X account, Horschel pointed out that he believes golf has endless possibilities. And thus, he is open to welcoming more innovative ideas, such as the TGL. Of course, Horschel, too, was not aware of what to expect initially. But now, he seems to be loving the initiative. “It was hard for me to know what to expect at first, probably like most people. An Indoor team golf league? How is that going to work? Look, you can call me biased (1 am), but playing in TGL and getting to win a championship as part of Atlanta Drive GC has been an absolute breath of fresh air,” said Horschel. He also explained that, growing up as a sports fanatic, competing in front of a crowd was an insane experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horschel further stated that TGL proves that golf can be pretty much casual. And it can be played sitting back on a couch on a lazy Sunday afternoon. “Seeing guys like Tiger, like Rory, seeing them let their guard down a bit and just be themselves…. It’s honestly so special to me. I feel like that kid at the pond again. I can’t wait for our second season to start. It’s going to be really cool. We’ve cooked up some new stuff and I know this year’s going to be even better,” Horschel pointed out. Meanwhile, despite his support, the criticism is growing with each day. In fact, TGL was recently also compared to LIV Golf for its similarities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods’ TGL draws LIV Golf comparisons amid ongoing criticism and debate

Amid the constant criticism Tiger Woods’ TGL has been facing, another golf analyst recently shared his opinion that TGL shares an eerie similarity with LIV Golf. The sport is undoubtedly at the dawn of a new era, as constant changes are leaving their mark on the golfing realm.

Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme recently engaged in a candid conversation. They reflected on how TGL has recently been garnering a lot of attention and criticism. Many are blaming the league is copying the Saudi-backed league, which began its journey back in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, supporting the vision of TGL, Hulme shared, “Totally different than anything that we’re used to seeing… the players just, and their ability to be now seen more over longer periods of time, it’s this more access like you’re talking about.” Kaufman, too, voiced his support for Hulme’s statement.

But despite trying to view TGL from an optimistic perspective, they, too, had to admit that TGL is indeed taking some points out of LIV’s diary. “TGL does music, they’re doing teams like they’re just… they’re copying the same concept,” Kaufman pointed out. “It’s like, sure, they’re definitely borrowing a lot of pages from what LIV has done.”

On the other hand, several believe that there’s a bias working in favor of TGL while LIV Golf faces a lot of criticism. Now, while the debacles continue to create waves in the golfing realm, only time will tell how the future of the sport unfolds in the coming days.